Apple introduces new app called 'Invites' to create personalised invites | What is it? How it works?

Apple has launched a new app called Apple Invites, allowing iPhone users to create and share digital invitations for various events. The app integrates with iCloud, Apple Music, Maps, and Weather, offering features like Shared Albums and collaborative playlists.

To assist iPhone users in creating and sharing digital invites for a variety of events, Apple has released a new app called Apple Invites. Guests may RSVP and interact with event-related material using the app, which can be downloaded from the App Store and interacts with iCloud and Apple Music.

With Apple Invites, customers may create customized invites by picking pictures from their photo collection or from a carefully selected selection of backdrops appropriate for various events. Guests will have access to directions and weather forecasts for the event day thanks to the app's integrated connections with Apple Maps and Weather.

You will get access to Shared Albums

One noteworthy feature is its integration with Shared Albums, which enables participants to add images and videos to a central album associated with the invitation. Additionally, guests may use the app to access collaborative playlists created by Apple Music subscribers.

Get creative invitations and RSVPs

To improve the invitation experience, the app makes use of Apple Intelligence. Image Playground allows users to create original images based on ideas, descriptions, or even individuals from their photo collection. Additionally, writing tools are provided to help in creating invitations with customized language. By analyzing RSVPs, personalizing event information, and sending invites via a link, hosts can effectively manage their events using Apple Invites. The service is available outside of the Apple ecosystem because guests may RSVP without having an Apple Account or an iCloud+ membership. Attendees can also change their privacy preferences, cancel events, or report invites if needed.

Who can access this feature?

For iPhone devices running iOS 18 or later, Apple Invites is now accessible online and may be downloaded for free. However, not all languages or geographical areas may have access to all functionalities. For more information about iCloud+ membership tiers and regional availability, Apple has referred consumers to its official website.

Latest Videos