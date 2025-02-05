Vivo V50 coming soon with 6,000mAh battery and stunning Quad-curved display | Check details

Vivo has officially revealed most of the V50's specs, including a quad-curved display, upgraded cameras, and a large battery. The phone boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for durability and is rumored to launch in India soon.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 1:33 PM IST

Prior to its expected release in India, tech behemoth Vivo has formally unveiled the Vivo V50, its next flagship smartphone. Vivo has officially revealed the majority of the V50's specifications on its official website, while several important aspects are still unknown despite the fact that many leaks and rumors have alluded to them. The Vivo V50 may launch in India on February 18, according to reports, however official confirmation is still pending.

Vivo V50: Display and durability

The Vivo V50's switch from the dual-curved panel of the V40 to a quad-curved display is one of the most noticeable modifications. As a result, the screen now has delicate curves on all four borders, improving its ergonomics and appearance. The smartphone refines its luxury appeal by adopting a more rounded contour while maintaining a familiar overall design. Additionally, Vivo has made the phone much more durable. With its new certified IP68 and IP69 ratings, the V50 can endure high-pressure water jets and is dust-resistant.

Vivo V50: Camera

The keyhole-shaped camera module from the previous iteration is still there on the back of the V50. However, 50MP sensors are now used by all three cameras. This promises high-resolution photography in all shooting situations and incorporates the primary camera, an ultrawide lens, and even the front-facing camera. Furthermore, Vivo has increased the size of its Aura Light feature, which improves low-light photography, indicating better night photography capabilities.

Vivo V50: Battery

There is a large 6,000mAh battery in the V50. Additionally, it is anticipated to run Vivo's most recent Funtouch OS 15, which may include a number of AI-powered capabilities that have already been seen on the company's flagship X200 Pro. Vivo has not yet verified the device's chipset or charging speed, though. Although this has not been confirmed, prior sources indicate that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC will power it.

