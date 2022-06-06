Moto G82 5G to release on June 7: 5 things you should know about it

The smartphone will be released in India on June 7th, competing with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and others. The Motorola G82 5G will be available on June 7th through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Motorola's own website.

Motorola's latest smartphone, the Moto G82 5G, is slated to be released in India. The smartphone will be released in India on June 7th, competing with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and others. The Motorola G82 5G will be available on June 7th through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Motorola's own website.

Amazing display: The Motorola G82 5G will include a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The smartphone will include a 10-bit display, which is a premium feature often found on flagship devices.

More storage: The Moto G82 5G will be available with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB through a microSD card slot.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2022: When and where to watch the event? All you need to know

Camera quality: The Motorola G82 5G will also sport a triple back camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Moto G82 5G will include a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Rapid charging: The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery and 30W turbo rapid charging. The smartphone will be IP52 water and dust resistant, and it will ship with Android 12 pre-installed.

Affordable price: Motorola has yet to divulge the pricing of the smartphone, however considering that it will compete with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and Realme 9 Pro 5G, the Moto G8 5G is anticipated to be priced under Rs 20,000.

Also Read | Motorola Moto E32s launched in India: Here's why it is the most affordable Android phone