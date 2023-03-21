Realme C55 to launch today: Here's how you can watch the event LIVE; know expected specs, price

The Realme C55 is all set to launch today in India. Realme's latest smartphone in the affordable C-series will launch later today with features such as a 64MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery to boot with 33W fast charging and more.

The Realme C55 is all set to launch today in India. Realme's newest inexpensive C-series smartphone, which includes a 64MP primary camera and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, will go on sale later today. The Realme C55 also has a Mini Capsule feature that mimics the dynamic island found on the iPhone 14 Pro range.

The Realme C55 will launch later today at 12:30 PM IST and the launch event will be live streamed online. For your convenience, we have attached the YouTube link below where you can watch the Realme C55 launch event live.

A 64MP primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging are also verified for the Realme C55. The worldwide model is rumoured to include a fast refresh rate 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, and the MediaTek Helio G88 CPU powers it. The phone is anticipated to come in two colours and boasts a 7.9mm thin and light design.

The phone will be shipped with Android 13-based Realme UI. A side mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C connection for charging. The price of Realme C55 is expected Rs 13,300 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 16,000) for the 8GB+256GB model.

