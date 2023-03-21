Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme C55 to launch today: Here's how you can watch the event LIVE; know expected specs, price

    The Realme C55 is all set to launch today in India. Realme's latest smartphone in the affordable C-series will launch later today with features such as a 64MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery to boot with 33W fast charging and more.
     

    Realme C55 to launch today Heres how you can watch the event LIVE know expected specs price gcw
    The Realme C55 is all set to launch today in India. Realme's newest inexpensive C-series smartphone, which includes a 64MP primary camera and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, will go on sale later today. The Realme C55 also has a Mini Capsule feature that mimics the dynamic island found on the iPhone 14 Pro range.

    The Realme C55 will launch later today at 12:30 PM IST and the launch event will be live streamed online. For your convenience, we have attached the YouTube link below where you can watch the Realme C55 launch event live.

    Also Read | iQOO Z7 to launch today: When, where to watch livestream? Know what you can expect

    A 64MP primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging are also verified for the Realme C55. The worldwide model is rumoured to include a fast refresh rate 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, and the MediaTek Helio G88 CPU powers it. The phone is anticipated to come in two colours and boasts a 7.9mm thin and light design.

    Also Read | From news consumption to #BlackLivesMatter: 5 ways Twitter changed our lives

    The phone will be shipped with Android 13-based Realme UI. A side mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C connection for charging. The price of Realme C55 is expected Rs 13,300 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 16,000) for the 8GB+256GB model.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch on March 24; Here's what we know so far

