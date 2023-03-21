iQOO Z7 to launch today: When, where to watch livestream? Know what you can expect

iQOO Z7 to launch today: Ahead of the official launch, iQOO has already announced the price of the iQOO Z7, a highly unusual move by a smartphone brand. The iQOO Z7 will be offered in two storage options.

The iQOO Z7 will go on sale in India today, March 21, at 1 PM. Before the official sale, the company will introduce the device in a virtual presentation at 12 PM. Fans may view the live feed on the YouTube channel for iQOO India.

Prior to its unveiling today, iQOO also disclosed some of the iQOO Z7's technical aspects. There is a rectangular camera deck on the back of the phone with a glossy black finish, and it comes in two colours (black and blue). The iQOO logo is displayed on the bottom of the back. To keep the price low, the phone's frame will probably be made of polycarbonate.

The Dimensity 920 SoC from MediaTek and up to 8GB of RAM are included in the iQOO Z7. Furthermore, it is among the first smartphones in the category to include a 64-megapixel camera with OIS. Vlog mode and Super night mode are two further photographic settings that users of the camera app may experiment with.

The 6.3-inch AMOLED display and 44W fast charging are two further significant upgrades. Moreover, iQOO claims that the included 44W adaptor will allow the iQOO Z7 to charge to 50% in 25 minutes.

A extremely unprecedented step for a smartphone company, iQOO has already disclosed the cost of the iQOO Z7 ahead of its official introduction. The base model of the iQOO Z7 costs Rs 18,999 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There are two storage variants available. The cost of the second option, which includes 8GB of RAM and the same storage setup, is Rs 19,999.

The iQOO Z7 will be offered with a bank incentive of Rs 1,500 as part of the early sale. Thus, consumers may purchase the phone for Rs 17,499 or Rs 18,499, respectively. Also, there will be the opportunity to purchase the phone using a cost-free EMI payment plan.

