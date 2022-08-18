Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme 9i 5G launch in India today: How to watch the event live; know expected specs, price

    The Realme 9i 5G will be launched alongside the Realme Buds T100. The device will come with a 10mm “Dynamic Bass Boost” for enhanced audio experience.  The company will launch the Realme 9i 5G in an online event today. To watch the live stream, go to company’s official website or on its social media platforms. 
     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    Realme 9i 5G is set to launch in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled at an online event.  The MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor will power the device. A 5,000mAh battery and a 90Hz refresh rate will be provided by the future smartphone, according to Realme.

    Where to watch the event live?

    The launch event will be streamed live on Realme India's YouTube and social media channels. Realme typically launches multiple devices at its launch events, though details remain unclear if we'll see anything apart from the Realme 9i 5G. On the business' YouTube account, a live stream of the event will be broadcast.

    Know expected price and specifications

    The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC will be the hardware behind the Realme 9i 5G. Realme asserts that the chipset, which powers a variety of cost-effective 5G phones introduced last year, is 20% quicker than the Dimensity 700 processor.

    Realme has created a microsite of the upcoming phone. The Realme 9i 5G is dubbed "The 5G Rockstar" and will have a "Laser Light Design." According to the webpage, the smartphone would sport a triple rear camera configuration with an LED flash and be 8.1mm thick.

    Additionally, a fingerprint scanner can be seen on the side in the official poster. The flat-edge design of the Realme 9i 5G was also influenced by the iPhone 12 and 13 series. In addition to the USB-C charging connector, it also has a 3.5mm audio connection at the bottom.

    This Realme smartphone has a starting price of Rs 13,499 and is a 5G version of the Realme 9i. The 6.6-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display on the Realme 9i is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU. The front of this smartphone has a 16 MP selfie camera and a 50 MP triple camera. A 5,000mAh battery powers the gadget. The smartphone is available in Black and Blue colour options.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
