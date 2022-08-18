Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to soon push ads to apps like Maps, Books, Podcast, more

    Apple has started changing its stance on showing ads for its users and soon you will see them across more products as per a new report. Some of you may be aware that Apple presently includes advertisements in the News, Stocks, and App Store applications, but recent events indicate that Apple may soon add advertisements to apps like Maps, Books, and perhaps Podcasts.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Apple has traditionally been a vocal opponent of digital businesses who bombard its consumers with advertisements, but it now appears that the iPhone manufacturer has its own plans with a similar goal. A recent Bloomberg story claims that Apple wants to increase the number of software items on which it displays adverts to customers.

    Some of you may be aware that Apple presently includes advertisements in the News, Stocks, and App Store applications, but recent events indicate that Apple may soon add advertisements to apps like Maps, Books, and perhaps Podcasts. A standard listing and an ad may be distinguished from one another thanks to the Apple version of advertisements, which essentially promotes another programme under a distinct banner.

    Even if consumers choose to turn off personalised adverts, according to the source, Apple will still have access to information about the user's device, the content they read, and even the carrier for their iPhone. It appears that the allure of advertising money is difficult to resist, even for a firm with a trillion dollar market worth.

    And it is interesting that Apple is ready to advertise when it explicitly forbids it on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. After Apple revised the rules for the App Store, Facebook was one of the biggest losers since it lost millions of dollars in income.

    We are unsure of how Apple users will react to these changes, especially given that the company has been successful in luring customers away from Android to iPhones due to its anti-tracking attitude. Apple has been accumulating a library of its own apps, giving it stronger control over the content and even the rules established for its partners and developers.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
