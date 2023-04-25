Poco F5 5G is coming to India soon with THIS key specification

The Poco F5 5G will be announced in India soon. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, which no other phone in the market has. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming 5G Poco phone.

The Poco F5 will soon go on sale in India. Himanshu Tandon, the company's CEO, made the same announcement on his Twitter account. The precise launch date has not yet been disclosed. A crucial aspect of the incoming Poco phone was confirmed by him. The Poco F5 will be the first phone to employ Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, which is exclusive to this device.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is a mid-range processor that was introduced in March of this year. The characteristics of the processor imply that it is a toned-down version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The CEO of Poco India asserts that the Poco F5 would deliver a potent performance, but this hasn't been tested and we won't be able to comment until we've reviewed it.

Recall that the Poco F4 5G was unveiled with a powerful Snapdragon 870 CPU in India last year. For those looking for high-performance handsets, Poco and iQOO have released new 5G phones with this SoC around Rs 30,000.

According to reports, the Poco F5 will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. Like its predecessor, the display will likely refresh at 120Hz. The newest Android 13 OS will be installed on the device right out of the box.

We could see a triple camera setup in the rear. A 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera are believed to be included. The configuration appears to be the same as the Poco F4. But there will be a separate sensor on the front. A 16-megapixel camera might be used for video calls and selfies.

(Photo: @anguskhng | Twitter)