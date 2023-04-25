OnePlus Pad launched in India at Rs 37,999, pre-order starts April 28; Check out specs, offers & more

OnePlus's first tablet, dubbed OnePlus Pad, will be available to pre-order in India on April 28. The company has finally revealed the prices of the tablet weeks after the official launch. The base variant of the OnePlus tablet starts at Rs 37,999.

With the release of the OnePlus Pad, the company made its entrance into the tablet market. The OnePlus Pad is India's first tablet that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which sports a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. It is said to provide the OnePlus Pad a considerable performance advantage of 35% and a 35% power efficiency benefit.

The pricing for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants of the OnePlus Pad is Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. The tablet is available for purchase at Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience shops, and some Reliance and Croma stores in addition to online.

On purchases made with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards, or EMI transactions, buyers may instantly save Rs 2000 on the OnePlus Pad.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a for less than Rs 1000 on Flipkart? Check out amazing deal ahead of Google I/O 2023

Customers may save an additional Rs 5000 on the exchange of OnePlus devices or an additional INR 3000 on the exchange of certain smartphones and tablets under the terms of the OnePlus Xchange Programme.

The OnePlus Pad has a solid metal construction, a 2.5D circular edge, and a cambered frame for excellent handling. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and boasts a sizable 11.61-inch 144 Hz Read-Fit display with an industry-first 7:5 screen ratio and the highest 144 Hz refresh rate ever seen in a tablet. A huge, powerful 9510mAh battery is also included for extended, continuous use.

Users in India may place pre-orders for the flagship OnePlus Pad beginning on April 28, 2023, at 12 p.m. The flagship pad will also be offered exclusively to the OnePlus community on May 1 in a select number of OnePlus Experience stores, with an open sale starting on May 2, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Also Read | Google Pixel Fold's price double than that of Apple iPhone 14?