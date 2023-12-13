Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Poco C65 to launch in India on December 15, will be sold exclusively via Flipkart

    Poco C65 global variant has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The handset carries a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display. The global variant of the Poco C65 also supports 18W wired charging. 
     

    The Poco C65, which debuted internationally in November, was anticipated to arrive in India. The worldwide version has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged wiredly at up to 18W via a micro USB connector for rapid charging. It has a 6.74-inch HD+ display and a 50-megapixel dual back camera array. The Poco C55, which made its debut in February of this year, is replaced by the phone. The smartphone's launch date in India has now been confirmed by the business.

    Poco India announced on X that the Poco C65 would go on sale in India on December 15. The phone will be sold through Flipkart, according to the poster that was posted with the post.  Additionally, it hinted at a purple colour option for the phone. The rear panel's design seems to be based on the worldwide variant's. It's also probably going to have comparable specs.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 7 best smartphone launches of 2023

    The Poco C65's 6GB + 128GB model costs $129 (about Rs. 10,700) globally, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs $149 (approximately Rs. 12,400). The phone comes in three colour options: purple, blue, and black.

    Also Read | How to record spatial videos with iOS 17.2 update on your iPhone 15 Pro?

    The 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixel) display on the Poco C65 worldwide model has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The Poco C65 has two cameras: a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture macro lens on the rear, and a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture on the front. The phone's worldwide version has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on its front, which is housed in a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen that is centred.

    With a micro USB connector, the Poco C65's 5,000mAh battery enables 18W wired fast charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It provides connection via GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and 4G VoLTE.

    Also Read | iQOO 12 India launch today: When and where to watch event live? What to expect?

