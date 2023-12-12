Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    How to record spatial videos with iOS 17.2 update on your iPhone 15 Pro?

    Apple now lets you film spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro models once you update to iOS 17.2. These Spatial videos are meant to be played back in the Vision Pro headset once it launches next year. Here's how to get started with the process.
     

    iOS 17.2 is finally out, and with it, Apple has brought the ability to record spatial videos to the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These Spatial videos are meant to be played back in the Vision Pro headset once it launches next year.

    It should be mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro does not come with spatial video capture enabled by default. To activate it, navigate to Settings > Camera > Formats, search for Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro, and flip it on.

    After doing this, launch the camera app, flip your phone to face landscape, select video mode, and then press the spatial video symbol in the lower left corner of the screen. And that's it! You should now be able to shoot spatial films with your iPhone 15 Pro.

    It should be mentioned that these films were recorded concurrently with both the wide and ultra-wide sensors, at 30 frames per second in 1080p.   They are saved as a single file.

    A spatial movie may be viewed as a standard 2D video on any iPhone or device, even the Mac. However, the actual use case won't be achievable until the Vision Pro headset is released. Apple has made the feature already available to users so that they can have spatial video memories ready to go once they get their hands on the headset.

    That said, Apple is yet to announce a release date for the Vision Pro headset, but we do know that it is coming sometime next year, but only in the US initially.

