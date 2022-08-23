Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PlayStation VR2 confirmed to launch in early 2023; Here's what we know

    PlayStation's Twitter account has announced that the new Sony PlayStation VR2 is confirmed to launch in early 2023. The gaming giant aspires to carry this momentum forward going into 2023 with the launch of the PS VR2.

    PlayStation VR2 confirmed to launch in early 2023 Here s what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    The unique PlayStation VR2 is expected to debut in early 2023, according to Sony. Thanks to high-profile releases like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and the new PS Plus, Sony has already had a fantastic 2022 with PlayStation, and the blockbuster God of War Ragnarök is still on the way. With the release of the PS VR2, the video game giant hopes to maintain this momentum beyond 2023.

    Despite the fact that neither a price nor a release date have been announced, it is quite probable that Sony will go all-out with launch window titles like Resident Evil 8, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Among US VR. Additionally, with increased competition from items like Meta Quest, Sony is anticipated to price the PlayStation VR 2 aggressively if the pricing of the PS5 is any indicator.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone SE available for less than Rs 15,000 on Flipkart? Know exchange offer, other discounts

    Sony revealed the details of the VR2's specs earlier this year. VR2 will use an OLED display screen with a resolution of 2000*2040 per eye and a frame rate of up to 90/120Hz to provide excellent detail. The VR system will also include an IR camera for eye tracking, four cameras for monitoring the controllers and headgear, and more. A 110 degree field of vision is anticipated.

    Sony is attempting to increase the haptics for the VR headgear, a function that debuted with the PS5 DualSense controller, for more immersion. According to Sony, the use of haptics in conjunction with improved quality, a wide field of view, eye tracking, and 3D audio will ensure that in-game activities are magnified sensory to a new level, establishing industry standards.

    Also Read | 5 Gmail features you should know to make your life easier

    The PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller, a new VR controller, is anticipated to be included with the PlayStation VR2. The new controller, like the DualSense controller, will enable adjustable triggers, according to Sony. This ought to make it possible for more intense sensory experiences.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone SE available for less than Rs 15000 on Flipkart Know exchange offer other discounts gcw

    Apple iPhone SE available for less than Rs 15,000 on Flipkart? Know exchange offer, other discounts

    Apple offering self repair service for MacBooks around Rs 4000 after iPhone gcw

    Apple offering self-repair service for MacBooks at $49 after iPhone

    Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphone in India on September 8 All Details gcw

    Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones in India on September 8

    Will Samsung bring 200MP cameras on its upcoming flagship phone Here s what we know gcw

    Will Samsung bring 200MP cameras on its upcoming flagship phone? Here's what we know

    Apple Watch Series 7 bags top spot firm witnesses sales jump in India gcw

    Apple Watch Series 7 bags top spot, firm witnesses sales jump in India

    Recent Stories

    4 tips to make the weekend special with your partner drb

    4 tips to make the weekend special with your partner

    football Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams and more snt

    Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams and more

    Ben Stokes opens up about decision to retire, how ODI can be improved, IPL 2023 and more-ayh

    Ben Stokes opens up about decision to retire, how ODI can be improved, IPL 2023 and more

    BJP wants to destroy India's social fabric: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP MLA Prophet remark - adt

    BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Owaisi says saffron party despises Prophet Muhammad

    US embassy in Ukraine urges it citizens to leave if they can in new security alert AJR

    US embassy in Ukraine urges it citizens to leave if they can in new security alert

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon