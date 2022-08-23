PlayStation VR2 confirmed to launch in early 2023; Here's what we know

PlayStation's Twitter account has announced that the new Sony PlayStation VR2 is confirmed to launch in early 2023. The gaming giant aspires to carry this momentum forward going into 2023 with the launch of the PS VR2.

The unique PlayStation VR2 is expected to debut in early 2023, according to Sony. Thanks to high-profile releases like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and the new PS Plus, Sony has already had a fantastic 2022 with PlayStation, and the blockbuster God of War Ragnarök is still on the way. With the release of the PS VR2, the video game giant hopes to maintain this momentum beyond 2023.

Despite the fact that neither a price nor a release date have been announced, it is quite probable that Sony will go all-out with launch window titles like Resident Evil 8, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Among US VR. Additionally, with increased competition from items like Meta Quest, Sony is anticipated to price the PlayStation VR 2 aggressively if the pricing of the PS5 is any indicator.

Sony revealed the details of the VR2's specs earlier this year. VR2 will use an OLED display screen with a resolution of 2000*2040 per eye and a frame rate of up to 90/120Hz to provide excellent detail. The VR system will also include an IR camera for eye tracking, four cameras for monitoring the controllers and headgear, and more. A 110 degree field of vision is anticipated.

Sony is attempting to increase the haptics for the VR headgear, a function that debuted with the PS5 DualSense controller, for more immersion. According to Sony, the use of haptics in conjunction with improved quality, a wide field of view, eye tracking, and 3D audio will ensure that in-game activities are magnified sensory to a new level, establishing industry standards.

The PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller, a new VR controller, is anticipated to be included with the PlayStation VR2. The new controller, like the DualSense controller, will enable adjustable triggers, according to Sony. This ought to make it possible for more intense sensory experiences.