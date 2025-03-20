Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Which Google smartphone should you buy?

Read Full Article

With an upgraded camera, a larger battery, and redesigned internals, the Google Pixel 9a is now available. In light of this, the crucial issue is: Should you go for the Pixel 8a, which is currently offering a significant reduction over its original pricing, or the brand-new Pixel 9a? This is a comparison of the two phones. Prior to that, the Pixel 9a was available in a single model that cost Rs 49,999 and included 8GB of RAM and 256GB. However, the 8GB model of the Pixel 8a is being offered at a reduced price of Rs 37,999.

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Display

The 6.3-inch OLED panel on the Pixel 9a is marginally bigger than the 6.1-inch screen on the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9a has a greater peak brightness at 2,700 nits than the Pixel 8a, which has 2,000 nits. Both displays support a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Both gadgets are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and have an IP rating for resistance to dust and water; the Pixel 9a has an IP68 rating, which is higher than the IP67 of the Pixel 8a.

Also Read | iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Which latest smartphone you should buy in 2025?

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Processor

The Pixel 8a is powered by the Tensor G3 CPU, whilst the Pixel 9a is powered by the more recent Google Tensor G4 engine. Better AI-driven functionality and increased efficiency are anticipated from the upgraded chipset. Both phones have 8GB of RAM, but the Pixel 8a has two storage options—128GB and 256GB—while the Pixel 9a only has one 256GB option. With Android 15 pre-installed on the Pixel 9a and Android 14 pre-installed on the Pixel 8a, both devices will get seven years of OS and security upgrades.

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Camera

The Pixel 9a replaces the 64MP sensor of the Pixel 8a with a new 48MP primary camera, however both smartphones have a dual-camera configuration with a 13MP ultrawide lens. Macro Focus and better night photography are two features of the Pixel 9a's enhanced camera. Both models include with AI-powered picture improvements, Magic Editor, and 4K video recording.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Battery

In contrast to the Pixel 8a's 4,492mAh battery, the Pixel 9a boasts a bigger 5,100mAh battery. According to Google, the Pixel 8a can be used for more than 24 hours, while the Pixel 9a can endure for more than 30 hours. Fast charging and wireless charging are supported by both devices, however the Pixel 9a has more endurance.

The Pixel 9a is a superior choice if you want the newest AI capabilities, longer battery life, and a better main camera. However, the Pixel 8a is still a good competitor with a nearly identical display, software compatibility, and respectable performance if you can locate it at a substantial price.

Latest Videos