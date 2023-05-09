Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of May 10 launch? Here's how much you may need to pay for Google smartphone

Google Pixel 7a launch: The Pixel 7a's alleged pricing has been leaked ahead of the launch on May 10 at the Google I/O 2023 event. According to reports, the Pixel 7a was briefly spotted on a Singapore-based e-retailer for SGD 749. This roughly translates to Rs 46,000.

The rumoured price for the Pixel 7a has been revealed ahead of its May 10 introduction at the Google I/O 2023 event. According to media reports, the Pixel 7a was briefly sighted at SGD 749 on a Singapore-based e-retailer. This is around Rs 46,000. Surprisingly, the 2022 Pixel 6a debuted in Singapore for the same pricing for the lone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is possible that the Pixel 7a will cost the same as the Pixel 6a in India. Its predecessor was released in India for Rs 43,999.

Several leaks indicate that the Pixel 7a will cost less than Rs 50,000. Due to worldwide economic conditions, we might expect the price to rise to Rs 45,000. However, considering the weak sales of smartphones worldwide, Google will carefully position the phone without sacrificing sales or profitability.

Google has announced that the Pixel 7a will be available on Flipkart on May 11. The phone will be unveiled on May 10 at the Google I/O event. The concert will begin at 10:30 p.m. IST.

The firm has not released the official specifications, but owing to various leaks, we have a solid idea about the smartphones. The Google Tensor G2 SoC, which also powers the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will be used in the Pixel 7a. It may retain a 6.1-inch screen, which is more compact than most Android smartphones with at least 6.3-inch screens these days.

Google, on the other hand, is believed to employ an OLED screen for greater colours and a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience.

Google smartphones are well-known for their camera prowess, and until this year, we primarily witnessed advancements in software and processing. Google is rumoured to be upgrading the Pixel 7a's back camera technology this year to provide crisper and clearer still shots. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera may be used in addition to the 64/48-megapixel main camera. A 10.8-megapixel camera for selfies may be included on the front.

The Pixel 7a may continue to provide 5G, but more enhancements are possible. To keep the price low, the construction quality might be plastic. Despite the attractiveness of the Pixel 7a, the Google I/O event may place a bigger emphasis on other devices. To begin, most of the attention will be on Android 14, as well as the company's first tablet (Pixel tablet) and folding smartphone (Pixel Fold). Google may also highlight the latest Bard upgrades.