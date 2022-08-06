Oppo Watch 3 series with Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, health features to be launched on August 10

Oppo also revealed that its next line-up of smartwatches will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. The Watch 3 lineup's rumored specs include a high screen-to-body ratio, LTPO display, Apollo 4 Plus dual chip, and standard ECG.

Oppo has officially announced the Oppo Watch 3 launch. The Oppo Watch 3 will be presented in China on August 10 according to information provided by the smartphone manufacturer. Oppo also said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor will power its upcoming lineup of smartwatches. Prior to introduction, the watch's design was also disclosed on Twitter's Chinese equivalent. Evan Blass, a well-known tipper, has also revealed the official pictures of the forthcoming Oppo Watch 3.

In addition to launching a new Zhimei Life smart device, Oppo will kick off the launch event in China at 7 PM local time. Oppo posted a teaser graphic that only mentions the rotating crown on the Watch 3 series. However, the company has already said that the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC would power the Watch 3 series.

There are reportedly three variants in the Oppo Watch 3 series, and we anticipate that at least one of them will be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. High screen-to-body ratio, LTPO display, Apollo 4 Plus dual processor, and standard ECG are among the expected specifications for the Watch 3 series.

The Oppo Watch 3 will feature a metal construction, which is better in terms of build quality. The Apollo 4 Plus co-processor works in tandem with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC to power the watch.

The Oppo Watch 3 may include a powerful CPU in addition to health features like ECG technology. The ECG capability is currently only available on the Apple Watch. Oppo intends to make the phones available worldwide. The Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC is anticipated to supply power to the worldwide variations as well.

The Oppo Watch 2 was earlier released by Oppo, however it wasn't made available in India. The 1.91-inch square display on the Oppo Watch 2 has rounded sides. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, serves as its power source. It has a 510mAh battery inside, and Bluetooth 5.0 is supported.

