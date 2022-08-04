OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India; 4 reasons why you should buy it

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone launched in India at a price of Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone will go on sale in India starting August 6, 2022. In India, the OnePlus 10T 5G will be sold on Amazon and the OnePlus website.

The OnePlus 10T 5G has been released, and customers in India may begin placing pre-orders for the device right now. The company's mid-year flagship, the OnePlus 10T, uses the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen processor and offers a number of upgrades over the OnePlus 10 Pro, which served as the previous flagship model.

The charging mechanism for this smartphone has been improved by OnePlus, and the company has also unveiled the new OxygenOS 13 version, which is based on the Android 13 operating system and will be available for both OnePlus 10 phones later this year.

Know features and specifications

The OnePlus 10T differs somewhat from the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of both design and build quality. The OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ compatibility and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz that alternates between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The display has 394 PPI pixel density and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Also Read | 7 reasons why you should buy iQOO 9T 5G next

New OS and fast charging

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU powers the OnePlus 10T, which this time around comes with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and up to 16GB RAM. The OxygenOS 12.1 version of the OnePlus 10T, which is based on the Android 12 OS, is included with the device. Later this year, OnePlus will start selling the OxygenOS 13 version. The larger 4800mAh battery in the new OnePlus 10 series phone supports 150W rapid charging technology.

Better camera quality

A 50-megapixel main sensor IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor make comprise the triple rear camera configuration of the OnePlus 10T, which is unbranded as a Hasselblad device. The phone has a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1): Is it the most strong, durable smartphone? Here's what we know

Is it budget-friendly?

Customers may choose from three OnePlus 10T 5G models, with the 8GB + 128GB model beginning at Rs 49,999. Additionally, OnePlus is selling its 12GB and 16GB RAM with 256GB storage models for Rs 54,999 and Rs 55,999, respectively. In India, the OnePlus 10T 5G will be sold on Amazon and the OnePlus website.