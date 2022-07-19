Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 launched; Here's why you should buy them

Oppo has introduced the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Pad Air, and Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds. These new Oppo products are designed to compete in a variety of markets, with the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G serving as the company's flagship model.

Oppo Reno 8 series was officially released in India on Monday, and the firm has added two additional devices to its lineup. Oppo has introduced the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Pad Air, and Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds. These new Oppo products are designed to compete in a variety of markets, with the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G serving as the company's flagship model. Oppo has equipped both Reno phones with a MediaTek Dimensity processor and rapid charging capability.

In India, the Oppo Reno 8 series starts at Rs 29,999 for the vanilla model, while the Reno 8 Pro 5G costs Rs 45,999 for the 12GB + 256GB edition. The Oppo Pad Air, on the other hand, costs Rs 16,999 for the 64GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 128GB model. In India, the Oppo Enco X2 costs Rs 10,999. In terms of availability, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be available beginning July 19, while the other smartphones will be available beginning July 25.

Oppo Reno 8 series

The MediaTek Dimensity1300 and Dimensity 8100 Max chipsets power the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro smartphones, respectively. The Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Reno 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Oppo's major focus with these phones is on design and photography. According to Oppo, the adoption of a Sony IMX766 sensor on the primary 50-megapixel sensor improves image quality and performance. Oppo has ensured that the phones' size and weight are workable with one hand. Then there's the 4500mAh battery, which enables 80W charging speed, as seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro and a few other phones recently.

Oppo Pad Air

The Oppo Pad Air is the company's first tablet in the nation and the brand's most recent entry into this market. Again, design has been a major concern for the brand, and comfort is another issue that has been effectively addressed. The Oppo Pad Air weights only 440 grammes. It sports a 10.3-inch 2K display, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 CPU with 4GB RAM (3GB extendable virtually).

Oppo is providing the tablet with storage options of 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded up to 512GB. Oppo claims that the Smart Stylus Pen or any other third-party stylus pen will work with this slate. The device is powered by a 7100mAh battery.

Oppo Enco X2

Oppo Enco X2 is a subtle yet intriguing addition to the portfolio. The Enco X was a competitive force in its segment, and the Enco X2 intends to outperform it. The active noise suppression levels are reported to have increased, which sounds intriguing. Aside from that, the Enco X2 is touted to give genuine sound while capturing movies, as Oppo and Dolby Atmos claimed to have created a new function to make it feasible. The stem design has been preserved, and Oppo claims that the comfort levels have improved this time around. Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility improves audio codec support, and the IP54 classification makes it splash-resistant.