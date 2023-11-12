Oppo Reno 11 series, Honor 100 series to launch on November 23: Report

The Chinese tech brands are reportedly working on the new Oppo Reno 11 series and Honor 100 series as successors to the Oppo Reno 10 series and Honor 90 lineups, respectively. Check details here.

Oppo and Honor are getting ready to release their newest flagship devices shortly. The Oppo Reno 11 series and Honor 100 series, which will replace the Oppo Reno 10 series and Honor 90 lines, respectively, are allegedly being developed by the Chinese tech brands. Although the businesses have not yet provided an official release date, a report indicates that the devices will go on sale on November 23. It is anticipated that the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro would have a 1.5K resolution display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may power them.

On November 23, the Oppo Reno 11 series will formally launch in China, according to a report published by MySmartPrice. Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, and Oppo Reno 11 Pro+ are anticipated to be included in the future portfolio. On the same day, Honour is apparently holding a launch party for the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro. The launch might happen at 1:30 p.m. (11 a.m. IST).

A 1.5K resolution display with 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) fading is anticipated for the Honor 100 series. They could have two front-facing cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Macro cameras, a periscope telephoto lens, and a curved display are anticipated features of the Oppo Reno 11 series.

The purported Honor 100 models will bring upgrades over the Honor 90 series. Both Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro were launched in China in May with initial price tags of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

In India, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G costs Rs. 54,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G begins at Rs. 39,999, while the Oppo Reno 10 5G is priced at Rs. 32,999. Regarding the upcoming release of the new Reno 11 and Honor 100 phones, Oppo and Honour have not yet made any formal announcements.

