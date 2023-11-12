Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Oppo Reno 11 series, Honor 100 series to launch on November 23: Report

    The Chinese tech brands are reportedly working on the new Oppo Reno 11 series and Honor 100 series as successors to the Oppo Reno 10 series and Honor 90 lineups, respectively. Check details here.

    Oppo Reno 11 series Honor 100 series to launch on November 23 Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Oppo and Honor are getting ready to release their newest flagship devices shortly. The Oppo Reno 11 series and Honor 100 series, which will replace the Oppo Reno 10 series and Honor 90 lines, respectively, are allegedly being developed by the Chinese tech brands. Although the businesses have not yet provided an official release date, a report indicates that the devices will go on sale on November 23. It is anticipated that the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro would have a 1.5K resolution display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may power them.

    On November 23, the Oppo Reno 11 series will formally launch in China, according to a report published by MySmartPrice. Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, and Oppo Reno 11 Pro+ are anticipated to be included in the future portfolio. On the same day, Honour is apparently holding a launch party for the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro. The launch might happen at 1:30 p.m. (11 a.m. IST).

    Also Read | iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report

    A 1.5K resolution display with 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) fading is anticipated for the Honor 100 series. They could have two front-facing cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Macro cameras, a periscope telephoto lens, and a curved display are anticipated features of the Oppo Reno 11 series. 

    The purported Honor 100 models will bring upgrades over the Honor 90 series. Both Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro were launched in China in May with initial price tags of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

    In India, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G costs Rs. 54,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G begins at Rs. 39,999, while the Oppo Reno 10 5G is priced at Rs. 32,999. Regarding the upcoming release of the new Reno 11 and Honor 100 phones, Oppo and Honour have not yet made any formal announcements.

    Also Read | Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is how much it reportedly costs Apple to make iPhone 15 Pro Max gcw

    Here’s how much it reportedly costs Apple to make iPhone 15 Pro Max

    iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15 like 48MP camera Report gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera Snapdragon 680 SoC launched Check features price more gcw

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    Apple festive offer You can get 50 per cent discount on AirPods with iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Pro series gcw

    Apple festive offer: You can get 50% discount on AirPods with iPhone 14 series

    JioPhone Prima 4G phone launched in India at Rs 2599 Check out specs design more gcw

    JioPhone Prima 4G phone launched in India at Rs 2,599; Check out specs, design & more

    Recent Stories

    Crew member of popular Israeli series 'Fauda' killed in booby-trapped tunnel

    Crew member of popular Israeli series 'Fauda' killed in booby-trapped tunnel

    Apple Vision Pro spatial video capture comes to iPhone 15 Pro with new software update gcw

    Apple Vision Pro spatial video capture comes to iPhone 15 Pro with new software update

    Lal Salaam teaser OUT: Rajnikanth to have stellar cameo in Aishwarya Rajnikanth directorial ATG

    Lal Salaam teaser OUT: Rajnikanth to have stellar cameo in Aishwarya Rajnikanth directorial

    football Harry Kane's brace powers Bayern Munich to the top after win over Heidenheim osf

    Harry Kane's brace powers Bayern Munich to the top after win over Heidenheim

    cricket Shubman Gill's spectacular 95m six against Netherlands stuns Rohit Sharma (WATCH) osf

    Shubman Gill's spectacular 95m six against Netherlands stuns Rohit Sharma (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon