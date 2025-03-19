Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro key features REVEALED ahead of March 20 launch

Read Full Article

Oppo F29 5G series will be unveiled in India on March 20. The design and color options of the base Oppo F29 5G and the F29 Pro 5G were among the characteristics that the company has previously revealed. The phones' processor, battery, and charging specifications have all been made public. On its official website, Oppo has also provided information on the phones' RAM and storage capacities. Notably, the anticipated price range of the Oppo F29 5G series in the nation has also been alluded to in previous leaks.

Oppo F29 series to launch on March 20: Key features

The business said in a press release that the regular Oppo F29 5G would use a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU. According to reports, its AnTuTu score is more than 7,40,000. The phone will be available with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage capacities, according to the official website.

Oppo revealed that the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, which has an AnTuTu score of 6,50,000, will power the Oppo F29 Pro 5G. The phone will come with 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB of RAM and storage.

The Pro version of the Oppo F29 5G will have a 6,000mAh cell that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, while the standard model will have a 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. It is stated that the Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G are dust and splash resistant, meeting IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards. They will also be certified to military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 and have 360-degree Armour Body. The phones' support for underwater photography is hinted at.

Oppo F29 series: Colours and availability

The F29 Pro 5G will be available in Granite Black and Marble White finishes, while the Oppo F29 5G will be available in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple colorways. The phones will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo India e-store when they launch in India on March 20.

