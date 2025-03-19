user
user

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro key features REVEALED ahead of March 20 launch

Oppo F29 5G series is set to launch in India on March 20. Key features include Snapdragon 6 Gen 1/MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoCs, large batteries with fast charging, and dust/splash resistance.

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro key features REVEALED ahead of March 20 launch gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

Oppo F29 5G series will be unveiled in India on March 20. The design and color options of the base Oppo F29 5G and the F29 Pro 5G were among the characteristics that the company has previously revealed. The phones' processor, battery, and charging specifications have all been made public. On its official website, Oppo has also provided information on the phones' RAM and storage capacities. Notably, the anticipated price range of the Oppo F29 5G series in the nation has also been alluded to in previous leaks.

Oppo F29 series to launch on March 20: Key features

The business said in a press release that the regular Oppo F29 5G would use a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU. According to reports, its AnTuTu score is more than 7,40,000. The phone will be available with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage capacities, according to the official website.

Also Read | Oppo F29 vs Oppo F29 Pro: A look expected key differences ahead of March 20 launch

Oppo revealed that the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, which has an AnTuTu score of 6,50,000, will power the Oppo F29 Pro 5G. The phone will come with 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB of RAM and storage.

The Pro version of the Oppo F29 5G will have a 6,000mAh cell that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, while the standard model will have a 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. It is stated that the Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G are dust and splash resistant, meeting IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards. They will also be certified to military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 and have 360-degree Armour Body. The phones' support for underwater photography is hinted at.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching soon? Will it be sold on Flipkart? Here's what we know

Oppo F29 series: Colours and availability

The F29 Pro 5G will be available in Granite Black and Marble White finishes, while the Oppo F29 5G will be available in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple colorways. The phones will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo India e-store when they launch in India on March 20.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 Ultra to replace Pro Max latest reports reveal Apple plans gcw

iPhone 17 Ultra to replace Pro Max? Latest reports reveal Apple’s plans

Apple foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max gcw

Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launched in India: Check out AMAZING features, price and more gcw

Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launched in India: Check out AMAZING features, price and more

Google Pixel 8 price drops before Pixel 9a launch check flipkart offer details gcw

Google Pixel 8 price DROPS before Pixel 9a launch | Check Flipkart offer

Google Pixel 9a likely to launch today: Check out expected price, features and more gcw

Google Pixel 9a likely to launch today: Check out expected price, features and more

Recent Stories

JFK assassination files: From CIA involvement to 2nd shooter; Look at 6 bombshell revelations ddr

JFK assassination files: From CIA involvement to 2nd shooter – Look at 6 bombshell revelations

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjab singer has to say SRI

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here’s what Punjab singer has to say

Fiserv Acquires Payments Solutions Provider CCV To Drive Europe Growth: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Fiserv Acquires Payments Solutions Provider CCV To Drive Europe Growth: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Nvidia Stock Climbs Pre-Market After Jensen Huang’s GTC 2025 Keynote – Wall Street, Retail Bullish On AI Roadmap

Nvidia Stock Climbs Pre-Market After Jensen Huang’s GTC 2025 Keynote – Wall Street, Retail Bullish On AI Roadmap

Tesla Stock Rallies On Receiving First Of Approvals For Launching Robotaxi Service In California: Retail’s Still Bearish

Tesla Stock Rallies On Receiving First Of Approvals For Launching Robotaxi Service In California: Retail’s Still Bearish

Recent Videos

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon
Karnataka's Minority Quota Row: Tejasvi Surya Slams Siddharamaiah government | Asianet Newsable

Karnataka's Minority Quota Row: Tejasvi Surya Slams Siddharamaiah government | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

Video Icon