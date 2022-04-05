Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today; know price, colours, specifications and more

    The phone was released alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earbuds. Following its debut in the Chinese market earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro was released in India and other worldwide countries.

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today know price colours specifications and more gcw
    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in India starting today. The newest Android flagship will be available for purchase today at 12 p.m. (noon) IST on the OnePlus Store and Amazon. The OnePlus 10 Pro was released in India last week for Rs 66,999. The phone was released alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earbuds. Following its debut in the Chinese market earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro was released in India and other worldwide countries.

    Specifications: The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage in the smartphone. The smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery with capability for up to 80W rapid charging.

    The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera configuration consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

    Also Read | Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    The phone has twin stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility. It sports an in-display fingerprint scanner and is protected on the front and back by Gorilla Glass Victus and Gorilla Glass 5. It is also dust and water resistant, with an IP68 rating.

    Colours: The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two colours: Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and the OnePlus Store.

    Price: In India, the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999 for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 71,999 in India.

    Also Read | Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7; know expected price, features and more

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9 inch screen Here s what we know gcw

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7 know expected price features and more gcw

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7; know expected price, features and more

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India know price colours features and more gcw

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India; know price, colours, features and more

    Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre orders in India today All you need to know gcw

    Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India today; All you need to know

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today know its price specification features and more gcw

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more

    Recent Stories

    Who is Gulzar Ahmed, the man Imran Khan picked as caretaker pakistan PM gcw

    Who is Gulzar Ahmed, the man Imran Khan picked as caretaker PM?

    football liverpool Van Dijk vows to make World Cup 2022 memorable for ailing Netherlands coach Van Gaal snt

    Van Dijk vows to make World Cup 2022 memorable for ailing Netherlands coach Van Gaal

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness drb

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness

    IPL 2022: Impressed by SRH's Umran Malik, Harsha Bhogle makes special request to Dale Steyn snt

    IPL 2022: Impressed by SRH's Umran Malik, Harsha Bhogle makes special request to Dale Steyn

    Elon Musk sparks meme fest after becoming Twitter s largest shareholder gcw

    Elon Musk sparks meme fest after becoming Twitter's largest shareholder

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon