OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today; know price, colours, specifications and more

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in India starting today. The newest Android flagship will be available for purchase today at 12 p.m. (noon) IST on the OnePlus Store and Amazon. The OnePlus 10 Pro was released in India last week for Rs 66,999. The phone was released alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earbuds. Following its debut in the Chinese market earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro was released in India and other worldwide countries.

Specifications: The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage in the smartphone. The smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery with capability for up to 80W rapid charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera configuration consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The phone has twin stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility. It sports an in-display fingerprint scanner and is protected on the front and back by Gorilla Glass Victus and Gorilla Glass 5. It is also dust and water resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Colours: The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two colours: Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and the OnePlus Store.

Price: In India, the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999 for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 71,999 in India.

