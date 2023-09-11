Only iPad Air series may see an upgrade this year, launch expected in October: Report

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple could launch the iPad Air 6 in October as the sole iPad refresh of this year with newer internal specifications, a Weibo account has claimed. The outgoing iPad Air was last updated almost a year and a half ago, back in March 2022, and is due for an update.

    Only iPad Air series may see an upgrade launch expected in October Report
    Apple iPad Air 6 could launch this October and may be the only refreshed iPad from the lineup this year, as per a new Weibo rumor and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.  The iPad Air, which is available with the Apple M1 processor and is currently in its fifth iteration, is ready for an upgrade.

    Media report states that only the iPad Air series should receive an upgrade this year and that the iPad mini and iPad Pro won't. According to reports, the Weibo account that posted this information has a solid track record of reliably reporting news about Apple. Like any rumours, though, this one should also be treated with a grain of salt.

     

    The legitimacy of this update has also been boosted by Mark Gurman, who predicts that Apple will introduce the new iPad Air through a press release and following marketing launch video rather than holding a formal event. “I’m not sure they have enough to draw people down to Cupertino to watch the video like they do for this launch,” he said, referring to the iPhone 15 launch tomorrow on September 12.

    It's time for an update for the ageing iPad Air, which was last updated in March 2022, nearly a year and a half ago. It's unclear what Apple would include in the sixth-generation iPad Air, but given that the M2 chipset isn't going anywhere, Apple might include it in the iPad Air as well, putting it into line with the more costly iPad Pro.

    Having said that, Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 series during its 'Wonderlust' event tomorrow. Apple Watch Series 9 and the following-generation Apple Watch Ultra, as well as perhaps an AirPods Pro USB-C charging case, are also anticipated to be unveiled at the event.

