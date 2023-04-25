Google Pixel 6a for less than Rs 1000 on Flipkart? Check out amazing deal ahead of Google I/O 2023

Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front. Google Pixel 6a is available at just Rs 749 in the Flipkart sale. Check how to grab the smartphone.

At Google I/O 2023, the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold are most likely to appear. Although Google hasn't made any formal announcements regarding the future gadgets, tipsters have let us know what to anticipate. Prior to their global release, the next Google Pixel phones will be extremely pricey, but the Flipkart sale currently has the Google Pixel 6a marked down significantly.

In the Flipkart sale, the Google Pixel 6a is being offered for for Rs 749. After a Rs. 15,000 discount, the Google Pixel 6a is presently available on Flipkart for Rs. 28,999. Additionally, customers can receive Rs 1,449 in cashback on their Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Additionally, you may trade your old smartphone for a Google Pixel 6a and save up to Rs 27,250. This indicates that the Google Pixel 6a is available through the Flipkart Sale for only Rs 749 after all bank discounts and deals.

The 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display on the Google Pixel 6a has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone's internal Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage power it from the inside out.

The Google Pixel 6a has a dual back camera arrangement with a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 12MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

For the unaware, the Google Pixel 7a may sport 8GB of RAM and a revised camera bar design, according to hands-on leaked photographs. The smartphone is believed to include a single SIM card, USB-C for charging, and some waterproofing around the SIM tray, according to the leaked pictures. According to the photos, the smartphone will have 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, an increase over the 6GB of RAM provided by the Pixel 6a from a year ago.

