Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 6a for less than Rs 1000 on Flipkart? Check out amazing deal ahead of Google I/O 2023

    Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front. Google Pixel 6a is available at just Rs 749 in the Flipkart sale. Check how to grab the smartphone.

    Google Pixel 6a for less Rs 1000 on Flipkart Check out amazing deal ahead of Google IO 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    At Google I/O 2023, the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold are most likely to appear. Although Google hasn't made any formal announcements regarding the future gadgets, tipsters have let us know what to anticipate. Prior to their global release, the next Google Pixel phones will be extremely pricey, but the Flipkart sale currently has the Google Pixel 6a marked down significantly.

    In the Flipkart sale, the Google Pixel 6a is being offered for for Rs 749. After a Rs. 15,000 discount, the Google Pixel 6a is presently available on Flipkart for Rs. 28,999. Additionally, customers can receive Rs 1,449 in cashback on their Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Fold's price double than that of Apple iPhone 14?

    Additionally, you may trade your old smartphone for a Google Pixel 6a and save up to Rs 27,250. This indicates that the Google Pixel 6a is available through the Flipkart Sale for only Rs 749 after all bank discounts and deals.

    The 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display on the Google Pixel 6a has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone's internal Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage power it from the inside out. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel Fold revealed in a leaked video ahead of launch? Here's what we know

    The Google Pixel 6a has a dual back camera arrangement with a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 12MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

    For the unaware, the Google Pixel 7a may sport 8GB of RAM and a revised camera bar design, according to hands-on leaked photographs. The smartphone is believed to include a single SIM card, USB-C for charging, and some waterproofing around the SIM tray, according to the leaked pictures. According to the photos, the smartphone will have 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, an increase over the 6GB of RAM provided by the Pixel 6a from a year ago.

    Also Read | iQOO 12 to come with 200W fast charging tech? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel Fold price double than that of Apple iPhone 14 details here gcw

    Google Pixel Fold's price double than that of Apple iPhone 14?

    iQOO 12 to come with 200W fast charging tech Here is what we know gcw

    iQOO 12 to come with 200W fast charging tech? Here's what we know

    Google Pixel Fold revealed in a leaked video ahead of launch Here is what we know gcw

    Google Pixel Fold revealed in a leaked video ahead of launch? Here's what we know

    OnePlus Pad price in India leaked on Flipkart Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus Pad price in India leaked on Flipkart? Here's what we know

    Google Pixel Fold company first foldable phone may launch in June likely to cost USD 1700 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka Shamra; couple plays badminton (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka; couple plays badminton

    UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78 AJR

    UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78

    football Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH snt

    Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH

    Ex MP Anand Mohan among 26 others to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules gcw

    Ex-MP Anand Mohan, among 26 others, to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules

    Mangalavaaram Payal Rajput goes topless for Ajay Bhupathi's latest horror thriller RBA

    Mangalavaaram: Payal Rajput goes topless for Ajay Bhupathi's latest horror thriller

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon