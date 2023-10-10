Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    OnePlus Open, rival to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, likely to launch in India soon: Report

    While the company has confirmed that the OnePlus Open would launch in India soon, it has not revealed a date.  The smartphone is likely to launch in October. An earlier report also suggested that the official debut could take place on October 19. 

    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    OnePlus Open is confirmed to launch in India, the company confirmed via a post on X. Despite several rumours making the rounds online, the business has formally unveiled the design of the eagerly awaited OnePlus first foldable.

    Following the company's announcement of the world's first foldable smartphone at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 conference in San Francisco, California, this update was made. OnePlus has teased the premiere foldable "Open" in a partly folded shape on X. The OnePlus Open comes in a sleek black colour version, with the Alert Slider on the phone's left side and the volume rocker and power button on the right.

    Also Read | Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India: 5 things to know before buying it

    OnePlus India posted on X, “A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon.” But no release date or additional information so far.

    According to rumours, the phone might be released on October 19. However, this is merely speculation; it might happen on the predicted day or later. The teaser's phone resembles a several leaks we've already seen, including the recent image of a Chinese businessman named Wang Chi holding a device that might be OnePlus' or Oppo's impending foldable.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved-liked design? Here's what we know so far

    OnePlus Open may feature a 7.82” OLED inner screen and a 6.31-inch OLED outer display, both with 120Hz refresh rates. It is anticipated to include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage within. In terms of the camera, it may include 48MP, 48MP, and 64MP sensors, with a 32MP or 20MP sensor for the front camera. The foldable's battery will probably be 4,805mAh and support 100W wired fast charging.

    Also Read | Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12; Here’s what you can expect

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
