OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked; likely to have 108MP camera, 67W fast charging & more

OnePlus is reportedly developing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, a new phone in the Nord series that has all the necessary specifications. Online leaks have revealed specifics of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specs. Rumors suggest that the next Nord series phone will include a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 695 SoC that supports 5G. It could support 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Three back cameras, the primary of which would have a resolution of 108 megapixels, are planned for the smartphone. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will take the place of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which was introduced in February of this year. Minor changes will be made to the Nord CE 2 5G, according to the leaked specifications.

Specifications for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G have been made public by tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with GadgetGang. The next phone will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the insider claimed. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is expected to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variations.

A triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors was also recommended by the insider. There are also rumours of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G's 5,000mAh battery is designed to support 67W charging.

In 2020, OnePlus introduced the Nord series to serve the mid-priced phone market. As soon as it becomes available, OnePlus Nord CE 3 will supersede OnePlus Nord CE 2, which was introduced in February of this year. Its basic 6GB and 128GB storage models are priced at Rs 23,999. The 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a refresh rate of 90Hz.