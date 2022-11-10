Apple iPhone 11 available under Rs 20,000? Here's how you can buy it during Flipkart sale

Apple iPhone 11 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Har Din Utsav sale. During the Flipkart Har Din Utsav sale, buyers can get Apple iPhone 11 base model with 64GB storage at Rs 19,499 with bank offers and discounts.

The Flipkart Har Din Utsav sale is now offering a significant discount on the Apple iPhone 11. The year 2019 saw the release of the Apple iPhone 11 in India, with a starting price of Rs 64,900. Customers may get the Apple iPhone 11 basic model with 64GB of storage during the Flipkart Har Din Utsav sale for Rs 19,499 with bank incentives and discounts. Even though Apple stopped selling the iPhone 11 after introducing the iPhone 14 series a few months ago, it is still a fantastic purchase, especially if you can find one for less than Rs 20,000.

A 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display is included in the Apple iPhone 11. It is powered by an A13 bionic chipset inside. The iPhone 11 features a front-facing 12MP selfie camera and twin 12MP sensors at the back.

After a Rs 5901 reduction, the price of the Apple iPhone 11 basic model with 64GB of storage is presently Rs 37,999 during the Flipkart sale. Flipkart is providing up to Rs 17,500 discount in return for your old smartphone, further lowering the price of the smartphone to Rs 20,499 for purchasers. Additionally, Flipkart is providing 10% discount up to Rs 1000 and 10% off up to Rs 500 on non-EMI Axis Bank Credit Card purchases, respectively.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple iPhone 11 was well welcomed. It is presently one of the most reasonably priced iPhones on the market and was the most popular smartphone worldwide in 2020. The standard model of the iPhone 11 series, which also includes the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, is the Apple iPhone 11.

