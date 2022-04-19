Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord Buds to launch in India on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R; All you can expect

    According to the reports, OnePlus Nord Buds or Buds N (in some territories) would include 12.4mm big audio drivers and an IP55 dust and water resistant classification. 

    OnePlus Nord Buds to launch in India on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R All you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 4:03 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord Buds truly wireless earphones will be available in India on April 28. The business has published its design ahead of the formal debut, but the precise details are yet unknown. The OnePlus Nord Buds will be available in at least two colours, according to photos on the India-specific website: black and white. The pill-shaped earphones case will have the flat edge design that many Sony earbuds cases have. The earphones, on the other hand, feature flat edges with a non-glossy appearance. However, there is a round circular place at the top that may accommodate touch controls to activate multiple sound settings.

    The website states that the sound, IP rating, and battery information for the OnePlus Nord Buds will be released in the coming days. It will be fascinating to see what OnePlus Nord Buds have to offer as the first TWS earbuds in the company's low-cost Nord series. It's also unknown if the earphones would include a distinguishing teal finish, as seen on Nord smartphones.

    According to the reports, OnePlus Nord Buds or Buds N (in some territories) would include 12.4mm big audio drivers and an IP55 dust and water resistant classification. The earphones are also said to support Dolby Atmos and have a latency of 94ms. It may enable Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and both iPhone and Android users may utilise the TWS earphones.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10R to launch on on April 28; Know time, specifications and all about it

    Each bud is said to have a 41mAh battery, while the charging case might have a 480mAh battery. Overall, the OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to provide 30 hours of playing when paired with the case.

    OnePlus' most affordable OnePlus Buds Z2 are currently available in India for Rs 4,999. On April 28, the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available alongside the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to make debut in India on April 22; know expected features, price

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola G52 to launch in India on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Motorola G52 to launch in India on April 25; Know price, features and more

    OnePlus 10R to launch on on April 28 Know time specifications and all about it gcw

    OnePlus 10R to launch on on April 28; Know time, specifications and all about it

    Dell announces Alienware X14 M15 R7 gaming laptops Know price features and more gcw

    Dell announces Alienware X14, M15 R7 gaming laptops; Know price, features and more

    Apple iPhone 11 to be discounted soon in 2022 here s why gcw

    Apple iPhone 11 to be discounted soon in 2022, here's why

    Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch on April 27 first tablet in India in 7 years Know price features more gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch on April 27, first tablet in India in 7 years; Know price, features & more

    Recent Stories

    Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities - adt

    Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities

    kpop BTS Did you know that Jungkook a good boxer Sunbae Jay Park reveals in a selfie drb

    BTS: Did you know that Jungkook’s a good boxer? Sunbae’s Jay Park reveals in a selfie

    football premier league Man City supporters elated, Borussia Dortmund fans miffed over Erling Haaland's move to Etihad snt

    Man City supporters elated, Borussia Dortmund fans miffed over Erling Haaland's move to Etihad

    Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must-ycb

    Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must

    Sunil Gavaskar points out Dinesh Karthik ideal role for ICC T20 World Cup 2022-ayh

    Sunil Gavaskar points out Dinesh Karthik's ideal role for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

    Recent Videos

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon