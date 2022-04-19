OnePlus Nord Buds to launch in India on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R; All you can expect

According to the reports, OnePlus Nord Buds or Buds N (in some territories) would include 12.4mm big audio drivers and an IP55 dust and water resistant classification.

The OnePlus Nord Buds truly wireless earphones will be available in India on April 28. The business has published its design ahead of the formal debut, but the precise details are yet unknown. The OnePlus Nord Buds will be available in at least two colours, according to photos on the India-specific website: black and white. The pill-shaped earphones case will have the flat edge design that many Sony earbuds cases have. The earphones, on the other hand, feature flat edges with a non-glossy appearance. However, there is a round circular place at the top that may accommodate touch controls to activate multiple sound settings.

The website states that the sound, IP rating, and battery information for the OnePlus Nord Buds will be released in the coming days. It will be fascinating to see what OnePlus Nord Buds have to offer as the first TWS earbuds in the company's low-cost Nord series. It's also unknown if the earphones would include a distinguishing teal finish, as seen on Nord smartphones.

According to the reports, OnePlus Nord Buds or Buds N (in some territories) would include 12.4mm big audio drivers and an IP55 dust and water resistant classification. The earphones are also said to support Dolby Atmos and have a latency of 94ms. It may enable Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and both iPhone and Android users may utilise the TWS earphones.

Each bud is said to have a 41mAh battery, while the charging case might have a 480mAh battery. Overall, the OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to provide 30 hours of playing when paired with the case.

OnePlus' most affordable OnePlus Buds Z2 are currently available in India for Rs 4,999. On April 28, the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available alongside the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

