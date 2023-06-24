Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord Buds 2R full design REVEALED, to launch in India on July 5

    The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will be launching in India on July 5. These earbuds are expected to lack ANC support. Alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R, OnePlus also might introduce the OnePlus Nord 3 as well as Nord CE 3 smartphone.

    OnePlus will be introducing the OnePlus Buds 2R in India on July 5. The company revealed the launch date of these upcoming OnePlus Buds 2R. The availability of these future TWS earbuds in India on Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and certain partner stores has also been announced. The teaser image posted on Amazon not only disclosed the debut date and availability details, but it also revealed the colour possibilities for these earbuds. 

    A 12.4mm Titanium driver and an IP55 grade for water and dust protection were included with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. They supported the OnePlus Fast Pair, had two microphones, active noise suppression of 25 dB, a low latency of 94 ms, and touch controls for music and telephony. The Nord Buds 2 have Bluetooth v5.3 support, Bass Wave Enhancement algorithm, and Dolby Atmos support.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 to launch in India soon, gets listed on Amazon; Here's what you can expect

    The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer up to 7 hours of battery life with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC on. These earbuds offer 36-hour battery life with case when ANC is off and 27-hour battery life with ANC on. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will have an in-ear style and come in Blue and Black colours, according to the product page listing.

    OnePlus has promised to “disclose” more hardware details leading into launch, the listing page mentions. Like for instance, driver information will be revealed on June 27, noise cancellation details on June 29. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R product listing on Amazon and Flipkart confirms the design and colour options. They may be priced for Rs. 2000. In related news, OnePlus is also gearing to launch “the next Nord” possibly the OnePlus Nord 3 as soon as in July. 

    Also Read | Apple offers: MASSIVE discounts on Macs and iPads for students, FREE AirPods & more

