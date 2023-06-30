Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch; it is similar to THIS phone

    OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 5G on July 5. The camera details of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G has been revealed. OnePlus Nord 3 5G to get the same camera specs as the OnePlus 11 5G.

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch it is similar to THIS phone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 5G on July 5.  The corporation has made several significant device-related disclosures in advance of the big launch. Before the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is made available to the public on July 5, 2023, the well-known smartphone company OnePlus has released more details about it. They said that their brand-new midrange phone will have superb photographic performance on par with high-end phones.

    The OnePlus Nord 3 5G, according to OnePlus, would boast top-notch photographic hardware and unique software created by OnePlus. The purpose of these features is to meet consumers' expectations for excellent images. The Sony IMX890, the phone's 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, was also utilised in the well-known OnePlus 11 5G flagship device.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Should you buy Apple latest phone or wait for upcoming one?

    Additionally, it incorporates optical image stabilisation, which facilitates the taking of sharp photographs. In order to guarantee that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G shoots appealing images in any circumstance, OnePlus has also added its unique photography algorithms, which are also present in the OnePlus 11.

    This camera news from OnePlus comes shortly after the official unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G's design earlier in the week.  Tempest Grey and Misty Green are two enticing colour options for the phone. According to the reports, OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to be launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 (8 GB RAM + 128GB) and the 16GB RAM variant might cost you Rs 36,999, 

    Also Read | Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon?

    At the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event on July 5, 2023, OnePlus will provide further information regarding the OnePlus Nord 3 5G.  The company will also be launching the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R at the event. 

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Should you buy Apple latest phone or wait for upcoming one gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Should you buy Apple latest phone or wait for upcoming one?

    Amazon AMAZING deal iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime Day sale know how to buy apple smartphone gcw

    Amazon AMAZING deal: iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime sale; Know how to buy Apple smartphone

    Nothing Phone 2 pre order begins in India Check out offers bank deals more gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) pre-order begins in India; Check out offers, bank deals & more

    Amazon accidentally reveals prices of iQOO Neo 7 Pro Motorola Razr 40 Realme Narzo 60 gcw

    Amazon reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 & Realme Narzo 60 prices

    Amazon accidentally reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro price ahead of July 4 launch know how much it may cost you gcw

    Amazon accidentally reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro price ahead of July 4 launch

    Recent Stories

    Project K: From Prabhas to Deepika Padukone, know fees of stellar cast ADC

    Project K: From Prabhas to Deepika Padukone, know fees of stellar cast

    From lush green peaks of Lonavala to misty Matheran 7 hill stations near Mumbai for those weekend escapades ATG EAI

    From lush green peaks of Lonavala to misty Matheran: 7 hill stations near Mumbai for those weekend escapades

    Meet Klin Kara Konidela; Ram Charan-Upasana share their baby daughter naming ceremony photos RBA

    Meet Klin Kara Konidela; Ram Charan-Upasana share their baby daughter naming ceremony photos

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin provides update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential comeback amid ODI World Cup speculations osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashwin gives key update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential return (WATCH)

    Do you know the benefits of rice water? Here's how EAI anr

    Do you know the benefits of rice water? Check HERE

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon