OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch; it is similar to THIS phone

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 5G on July 5. The camera details of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G has been revealed. OnePlus Nord 3 5G to get the same camera specs as the OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 5G on July 5. The corporation has made several significant device-related disclosures in advance of the big launch. Before the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is made available to the public on July 5, 2023, the well-known smartphone company OnePlus has released more details about it. They said that their brand-new midrange phone will have superb photographic performance on par with high-end phones.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G, according to OnePlus, would boast top-notch photographic hardware and unique software created by OnePlus. The purpose of these features is to meet consumers' expectations for excellent images. The Sony IMX890, the phone's 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, was also utilised in the well-known OnePlus 11 5G flagship device.

Additionally, it incorporates optical image stabilisation, which facilitates the taking of sharp photographs. In order to guarantee that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G shoots appealing images in any circumstance, OnePlus has also added its unique photography algorithms, which are also present in the OnePlus 11.

This camera news from OnePlus comes shortly after the official unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G's design earlier in the week. Tempest Grey and Misty Green are two enticing colour options for the phone. According to the reports, OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to be launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 (8 GB RAM + 128GB) and the 16GB RAM variant might cost you Rs 36,999,

At the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event on July 5, 2023, OnePlus will provide further information regarding the OnePlus Nord 3 5G. The company will also be launching the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R at the event.