iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Should you buy Apple latest phone or wait for upcoming one?

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Many prospective iPhone buyers find themselves in a dilemma that "Should you buy the iPhone 14 Pro or wait for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro?" Here's what we can say.

Three months out from the anticipated release of the iPhone 15 series, leaks and rumours have already provided information on the looks and features of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro models. As a result, many would-be iPhone customers are faced with a decision: should they buy the iPhone 14 Pro that is already on the market or hold off until the widely anticipated iPhone 15 Pro?

The new iPhone 15 Pro is expected to provide significant improvements despite the iPhone 14 Pro's strong characteristics, which include a potent CPU and upgraded cameras. Should you get the iPhone 14 Pro now or hold off till the iPhone 15 Pro is released?

One significant upgrade expected in the iPhone 15 series is the inclusion of a Type-C port. According to rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will include Thunderbolt connectors that will support 4K Thunderbolt outputs in real time. The older Lightning port is still present in the iPhone 14 Pro, in comparison.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max may include a large Sony IMX903 camera sensor, measuring over an inch in size, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe. Better photography is produced by the bigger sensor's capacity to catch 20% more light and built-in support for 14-bit DNG RAW. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, has a 48MP primary camera, along with a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens.

In comparison to the already potent A16 Bionic processor present in the iPhone 14 Pro, the next iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to include a new A17 Bionic chipset, promising improved performance. If the rumours are accurate, the A17 Bionic chipset may make the iPhone 15 Pro the smartphone with the quickest processor.

In contrast to the existing boxy form of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is expected to offer rounded corners in the iPhone 15 series. Additionally, rumours indicate that Apple plans to modify the iPhone 15 Pro's "Action button" or "Mute switch."

The final decision between the iPhone 14 Pro and the next iPhone 15 Pro comes down to your particular tastes, financial situation, and need for a new smartphone. Right now, the iPhone 14 Pro provides a strong and feature-rich experience with direct access to Apple's most recent technologies.