OnePlus Nord 2T launched: 80W fast charging to triple rear camera; 5 things you need to know

OnePlus debuted the Nord 2T smartphone in Europe a few months ago, and it is now available in India with up to 12GB RAM for less than Rs 30,000. Here is everything you need to know.

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been released in India. The new mid-range Nord series phone follows the Nord 2 5G and has new specs such as the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and support for 80W fast charging. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T, including its pricing, characteristics, and availability.

Price and colours: The 8GB edition of the OnePlus Nord 2T costs Rs 28,999, while the 12GB variant costs Rs 33,999. The phone also comes in two colours: Grey Shadow and Jade Fog. Both varieties of the phone will go on sale on Amazon India on July 5, and consumers will be able to enjoy an additional discount on the price with ICICI Bank card deals.

Features: The OnePlus Nord 2T features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ compatibility. Gorilla Glass 5 protects the FHD+ display panel as well. The phone is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, the direct successor to the Dimensity 1200 seen in the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Camera specs: On the rear, the Nord 2T has a triple camera configuration that includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera. A 2MP depth sensor is also included. A single 32MP camera on the front is used for selfies and video calls.

RAM and storage: The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Battery life: A 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities, dual speakers, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC are also included.

