    Nothing phone (1): Pre-order pass available on Flipkart? Here's what we know

    The Nothing phone (1) will supposedly go on sale on July 12 for customers who have a pre-order pass. Users who have purchased a pre-order pass will be able to finish their purchase immediately upon the launch, as well as receive a Rs 2000 reduction on the final price as reimbursement for the pass fee.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    The Nothing phone (1) will first be marketed in India through an invite-only method, with individuals having to assure a higher place on a long waiting to receive an invite code. This invite code may then be used to purchase a refundable Rs 2000 pre-booking pass for the phone on the e-commerce website Flipkart, allowing consumers to be among the first to receive the phone after its July 12 debut. However, according to a fresh message from Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Nothing phone (1) pre-order pass will be available to all users without an invite-code.

    Most facts about the phone have been either officially verified or leaked ahead of its July 12 debut. This features a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, a twin camera configuration on the rear of the phone with 50MP+16MP resolution, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

    Users may join the queue until July 3, according to the Flipkart website, and further information will be available on July 7. It is unclear what this implies for people who currently have an invite code, or whether the Flipkart pass would eventually be offered to everyone. Fans who signed up for the special invite will undoubtedly be upset if this occurs.

    Nothing is also expected to release a new variant of its earbuds (1) TWS alongside the phone (1). The new earphones will be packaged in a stick-shaped casing rather than a square one, with minor cosmetic tweaks.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
