OnePlus AI Music Studio launched: Here's how you can make a new song in minutes

OnePlus has launched the AI Music Studio. This tool allows users to compose their own songs in a matter of minutes, blending generated lyrics with AI-created beats. Here is how you can use the tool.

Up until now, a small number of people held all the power when it came to music composition. A new song's composition often involves a number of persons, including musicians, backup vocalists, lyricists, and singers. However, what if we told you that you could write a song in a matter of minutes? OnePlus AI Music Studio is here.

One of the most well-known smartphone manufacturers in the market, OnePlus, just unveiled the OnePlus AI Music Studio, their most recent creation. In a matter of minutes, users will be able to create original music with the AI tool. All you need to do is input a question, choose the song's genre and tone, and that's all.

To create a new song on OnePlus's new platform, just take the actions listed below:

Create an account: Use your current OnePlus account to log in or create a new one on the OnePlus AI Music Studio website.

Select a genre: Choose from a wide range of genres, such as EDM, hip-hop, and more.

Make your music unique: To acquire the ideal sound, tweak your song's mood, topic, and other components.

Give an example: It's time to type a prompt now. Just type a sentence or a few words to let the AI compose your song. Click "generate" after you have the prompt ready.

Complete the lyrics: The AI platform will provide some lyrics based on your request. Examine them, and if you think they're good, move on to the next phase. If you're not happy with the lyrics, you can also regenerate them.

Examine and adjust the lyrics. If you're satisfied, click Proceed to start the song's creation. You may listen to and critique your music once it has been created.

Share your music: Click Publish to share your masterpiece with the world and your friends and family. It's also possible to download the song and carry it about.

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus, discussed the recently established business and stated that the team is committed to "fostering innovation and enabling their community to push boundaries." Users may create lyrics in the AI Music studio and combine them with rhythms produced by the AI to create a whole new song.

Grover described the AI Music Studio as a “unparalleled fusion of technology and creativity, providing users the opportunity to unleash the artist within” in reference to the AI platform. Grover stated in a news release, "It's about giving our community the power to shape their musical journey."