Top 5 mid-range smartphones in October 2024 under Rs 35,000

October 2024's top phones under Rs 35,000: It might be challenging to locate the ideal smartphone for your needs because new models are released every month. To assist you deal with that problem, we have put together a list of the best smartphones available for less than Rs 35,000.





1. OnePlus 12R The 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO technology on the OnePlus 12R has a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120 Hz. The smartphone has an Adreno 740 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. It has 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. With a 100W SUPERVOOC charger, the 5,500mAh battery allows for quick charging. The camera configuration includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS and EIS). There is a 16MP front camera for selfies. Among other features, the camera app has Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Pro Mode, and Movie Mode. NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and two nano-SIM slots are among the connectivity possibilities.

Vivo T3 Ultra

2. Vivo T3 Ultra The 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen of the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G has a resolution of 1.5K (2800 x 1260). The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ CPU powers the Vivo T3 Ultra's performance, together with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. According to Vivo, the T3 Ultra 5G scored higher than 16,00,000 on Antutu. The gadget has a 5500mAh battery that can be charged at 80 watts quickly.



The Vivo T3 Ultra has a dual-camera setup on the back, which consists of an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilization. The 50MP front camera is intended for video calls and selfies. The phone also has Vivo's recognizable "Aura Ring Light."

3. iQOO Neo 9 Pro The iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Notably, under certain gaming conditions, the device can also achieve a refresh rate of 144 Hz.



To manage gaming and other graphic demands, the iQOO phone is outfitted with a dependable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipse and an Adreno 740 GPU. The gadget has 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of RAM. An 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with OIS capability are part of the rear camera configuration for shooting. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

4. Realme GT 6 The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen of the Realme GT 6 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits. For tackling graphics-intensive activities, it uses an Adreno 735 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. Up to 512GB 4.0 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM are supported.



A 50MP Sony LYT 808 camera, a 50MP Sony JN5 telephoto lens, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens make up the optical package. A 32MP Sony IMX615 camera with up to 4K video recording is available for selfies and video chats.

5. Samsung Galaxy S22 A 25W charger and a 3,700mAh battery are included with the Samsung Galaxy S22. The 6.1-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen on the smartphone is standard. The display features a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU powers the smartphone, which comes pre-installed with Android 12-based One UI 4.1.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a triple camera arrangement on the back of the device. A 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x magnification make up the camera system. A 3700mAh battery powers the gadget. Additionally, it supports 15W wireless charging.

