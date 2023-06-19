Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) update: Founder Carl Pei finally REACTS to design leaks

    Nothing Phone (2) update: Carl Pei has rubbished those leaks hinting at a completely new design for the Phone (2). He shared a meme on social media recently with a message, “Just wait and see.” 

    Nothing Phone 2 update Founder Carl Pei finally REACTS to design leaks gcw
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Everyone is anticipating the July release of Nothing Phone (2) to see how it will appear and whether the Glyph interface will follow any new design trends. A few leaks have suggested minor design tweaks, giving it the same appearance as the Phone (1) that was introduced last year.

    Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, has now rejected the sources that suggested an entirely new Phone (2) design. Recently, he posted a meme on social media with the caption "Just wait and see." Nothing much depends on how its phones are made, including the software environment. Therefore, it is crucial that the Phone (2) doesn't resemble its predecessor in appearance.

    Since his early days with OnePlus on the market, Carl has often played the hype card fairly successfully. Now, he has utilised social media with his own business, Nothing, to tease new features or simply just get people interested by announcing a date to show the teaser of its next product.

    On July 11, The Phone (2) will go on sale, and this year the business will introduce the new phone to the US market. Nothing implies that the Phone (2), which uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a significant improvement over the Snapdragon 778G found in the Phone (1), would be a luxury product.

    Carl claims that using this chipset helps with the cost, and considering you have phones under Rs 40,000 selling with this chipset these days, expect the Phone (2) to be priced around Rs 45,000 or maybe less. Improved cameras are anticipated for the phone, and the 4700mAh battery should facilitate quicker charging times. In the following weeks, as we approach the new Nothing Phone's mid-July introduction, we'll learn more about it.

