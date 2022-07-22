Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1) gets first software update; fixes bugs, other issues, improves camera experience

    Nothing Phone (1) has launched a fresh software update for its customers this week, bringing with it a host of modifications, some new features, and enhancements. Despite being just 117MB in size, Nothing has managed to include a slew of functionality, including the most recent July 2022 security patch.

    Nothing Phone 1 first software update Nothing OS 1 1 0 fixes bugs issues improves camera experience
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    According to the changelog, the update resolves a lock screen problem. People were previously unable to unlock their phones using the fingerprint symbol since it was not invisible. The face unlock function was also having issues, which the update addresses. The update also claims to increase the dependability of the Glph Interface as well as the device's battery life.

    The following is the complete changelog for the new Nothing Phone (1) software update:

    - Added an experimental FT Gallery widget.
    - When utilising the ultra-wide camera, photo clarity has improved.
    - Enhance colour constancy among main and ultra-wide sensors.
    - Bug fixes and performance enhancements
    - Android security patch has been updated to July 2022.
    - Optimizations for battery life while a device is in standby mode.
    - Bug fixes in general.

    When you install the update, it will increase the dynamic range and quality of your images in low-light situations. It also enhances the colour constancy of the primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras. When utilising the wide angle camera, one should now receive greater shot clarity. Users may now use the Glyph fill light feature in Portrait mode as well. After applying the update, the low-light photos should have less noise.

    The Search Bar option is now available on the home screen of the Nothing Phone (1). There is also a Tesla Control function and an experimental NFT Gallery widget. The latest version is 111MB in size and includes the July Android security patch.

    After all the hoopla, Nothing Phone (1) was released. The smartphone includes glowing LED strips across the rear panel and is available in India for Rs 32,999. The Nothing Phone (1) sparked a lot of buzz about the smartphone, but many are still having trouble getting their hands on one. Some pre-order pass holders have been informed that their phones would be delayed.

    The Nothing Phone (1) was released earlier this month, and it has LED lights hidden under a translucent layer of the rear panel known as the Glyph interface. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus CPU was combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage in the Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone has a dual back camera configuration and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
