Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched; Know their specs, price and colours

    Vivo has introduced its latest Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in India, which have a similar look and characteristics to the newly launched iQoo Z6 Pro and iQoo Z6. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU powers the Vivo T1 Pro 5G, while the Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the Vivo T1 44W.

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G Vivo T1 44W launched Know their specs price and colours gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    Vivo has introduced its latest Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in India, which have a similar look and characteristics to the newly launched iQoo Z6 Pro and iQoo Z6. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU powers the Vivo T1 Pro 5G, while the Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the Vivo T1 44W.

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G price, colours and features

    Features: The Vivo T1 Pro 5G boasts a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that enables 66W rapid charging.

    The Vivo T1 Pro 5G features a triple back camera with a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

    Price: The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in India for Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, on the other hand, costs Rs 24,999 in India.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one

    Colours: The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in two colours: Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan.

    Vivo T1 44W features, specification and colours

    Features:  The Vivo T1 44W, which boasts a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display, was released in India. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo T1 44W has a 5,000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging.

    The Vivo T1 44W has a triple back camera with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel marco lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens.

    Price: The Vivo T1 44W starts at Rs 14,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage edition and goes up to Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. In India, the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 17,999.

    Colours: The Vivo T1 44W is available in two colour options: Ice Dawn, Midnight Galaxy, and Starry Sky.

    Also Read | Moto G52 goes on sale today; All you need to know about it

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta planning to launch four high end VR headsets by 2024 Report gcw

    Meta planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024: Report

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system gcw

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system

    Moto G52 goes on sale today All you need to know about it gcw

    Moto G52 goes on sale today; All you need to know about it

    Realme GT Neo 3 5G launched with 150W fast charging feature Know price specs and more gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 5G launched with 150W fast-charging feature; Know price, specs and more

    OnePlus 10R 5G Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Nord Buds to launch tonight How when to watch gcw

    OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds to launch tonight; How, when to watch

    Recent Stories

    Rape threats make me cry Urfi Javed opens up about cyber bullying drb

    'Rape threats make me cry' Urfi Javed opens up about cyber-bullying

    Bringing the fundamentals of art back into NFT with Phantom Zero-vpn

    Bringing the fundamentals of art back into NFT with Phantom Zero

    Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end -adt

    Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 10 results possibly by June 15 - adt

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: GSEB class 10 results possibly by June 15

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon