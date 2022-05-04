Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched; Know their specs, price and colours

Vivo has introduced its latest Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in India, which have a similar look and characteristics to the newly launched iQoo Z6 Pro and iQoo Z6. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU powers the Vivo T1 Pro 5G, while the Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the Vivo T1 44W.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G price, colours and features

Features: The Vivo T1 Pro 5G boasts a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that enables 66W rapid charging.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G features a triple back camera with a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Price: The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in India for Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, on the other hand, costs Rs 24,999 in India.

Colours: The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in two colours: Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan.

Vivo T1 44W features, specification and colours

Features: The Vivo T1 44W, which boasts a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display, was released in India. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo T1 44W has a 5,000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging.

The Vivo T1 44W has a triple back camera with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel marco lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens.

Price: The Vivo T1 44W starts at Rs 14,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage edition and goes up to Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. In India, the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 17,999.

Colours: The Vivo T1 44W is available in two colour options: Ice Dawn, Midnight Galaxy, and Starry Sky.

