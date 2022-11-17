Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins today, available on Flipkart, Myntra; Know specs, price & other details

The Nothing Ear (Stick) is the second product from Carl Pei led UK-based tech firm after the Nothing Phone (1). Although it's too early to say how the product will do when it comes to sales, by looking at the review one can assume that the earbuds will likely continue the buzz that Nothing created with the Ear (1) and Phone (1).

Earlier last week, Nothing Ear (Stick) limited drops went on sale in India; as of right now, the company began open sales of its newest TWS earbuds. After the Nothing Phone, the UK-based technology company founded by Carl Pei has released the Nothing Ear (Stick) (1). Even if it's too soon to predict how the device will do in terms of sales. Nothing asserts that the Ear (Stick) is their most technologically advanced audio offering to date. The device embodies the company's design aesthetics and maintains its distinctive appeal, just like the company's previous goods.

You can buy Nothing Ear (Stick) from Flipkart and Myntra. The new earphones are only now available in white, but similar to the Ear (1), it is anticipated that the business may soon provide black as an alternative. The Nothing Ear (Stick) costs Rs 8,499 in India, and current Nothing customers may save Rs 1,000 on the earphones.

An original cylindrical charging case is included with the Nothing Ear (Stick). The earphones must be removed by twisting the casing. Like the Apple AirPods, the earbuds have a half-in-ear design. The earbuds are just 4.4g apiece and include a powerful 12.6 mm bespoke driver. The device has enhanced Clear Voice Technology for clear calls, Bass Lock Technology to avoid bass loss, and adjustable EQ settings.

According to the manufacturer, Nothing Ear (Stick) can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, and with the charging case, they can last up to 29 hours. According to claims, the Ear (Stick) can replay for two hours after only ten minutes of charging.

