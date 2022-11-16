Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity feature is now available; Know it works

    Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is officially live. In partnership with Globalstar satellite communications company, the feature uses satellite connectivity to put people in touch with local emergency dispatch centers if there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. 

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    Apple is bringing its new SOS emergency feature via satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14 series this week. Starting on Tuesday, the service will be accessible in the US and Canada. Next month, Apple will make this function available to owners of the iPhone 14 in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

    Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, stated, "With Emergency SOS through satellite, the iPhone 14 series provides a vital option that can bring people the support they need when they are off the grid."

    According to Apple, this software-designed feature is compatible with all iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    Also Read | 'Alive because of Apple Watch': Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch; Tim Cook reacts

    According to Apple's blog post, "Emergency SOS via satellite expands on current capabilities crucial to iPhone users, like Emergency SOS, Medical ID, emergency contacts, and Find My Location sharing, enabling the option to connect to a satellite."

    An interface will appear on the screen of an iPhone 14 for anyone stranded without a network or Wi-Fi connectivity. It will inquire as to the emergency's details, from being stranded or lost to being encountered by strangers. It could have anything to do with a cliff, a cave, or water. According to Apple, you simply aim your iPhone upwards, and it will search the sky for nearby satellites to connect to. To send and receive the message, Apple will now instruct the user to point the iPhone 14 at a satellite. Additionally, you may convey information about anybody who need assistance as well as any potential injuries.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a specs leaked online, likely to feature 90 Hz screen refresh rate, dual camera & more

    Apple has created specialised hardware and software to enable the iPhone to receive satellite signals without using a large antenna.

    According to Apple, the message may be transmitted and received in around 15 seconds in clear conditions. This function connects to the Find My app to determine the location of the disturbed person, which might be crucial for those caught in a natural disaster. Both these features need an iPhone to run the iOS 16.1 version, but currently, you can only use the technology with the latest iPhone 14 series. 

    Also Read | Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras, 120W fast charging

