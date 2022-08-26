Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 11 available at Rs 25,000 on Flipkart? Here's how to buy it

    Flipkart is running a sale right now where the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 are selling at discounted prices. After combining all of the discounts, you can get a phone that was originally priced at Rs 49,000 for less than Rs 25,000.

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    Apple's iPhone 11 is now available for Rs 25,000 on Flipkart, thanks to new price cuts and promotions. The oldest in the lot, iPhone 11, is still a preferred choice for many. It might not be as powerful as some Android phones around its price, but is a good phone for people looking to spend less on an iPhone. 

    As part of this enormous Flipkart promotion, the e-commerce juggernaut has offered a 15% discount on the iPhone 11. You may even trade your current handsets. You may get a phone that was previously listed at Rs 49,000 for less than Rs 25,000 after adding up all of the reductions.

    The price of the 64GB iPhone 11 has dropped from Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 41,999. To considerably lower the cost of the phone, you may take advantage of several discounts. The price and discount are also affected by the variant and colour. A 128GB iPhone 11 version would cost you Rs 48,999 before any discounts.

    You may exchange your smartphone with the iPhone 11 on Flipkart. You may save up to Rs 17,000 on the purchase of an iPhone 11 from Flipkart if you want to swap out your current smartphone. The cost would be cut to Rs 24,000 on the website of the enormous e-commerce company. To start, you must check to see if your Pincode is eligible for the exchange offer.

    The quality, model, and age of the phone being swapped would also affect the exchange discount. Additionally, you can receive discounts of up to 10% if you use debit and credit cards issued by CitiBank. Holders of Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards will receive a 5% cashback. Get your hands on your favourite iPhone right away! We are thrilled to receive this discount.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
