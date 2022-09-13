Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moto Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera launched; Know all details here

    The two smartphones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, along with 144Hz display, and the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes as the first smartphone in India with a 200-megapixel camera. 

    Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera launched Know all details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Motorola has launched its latest flagship smartphones in India, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the first smartphone in India to include a 200-megapixel camera, and both smartphones have 144Hz displays and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8-series chipsets. 

    The flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra has been released at a cost of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, after going on sale starting September 22, the smartphone would only be offered for a few while at an introductory price of Rs 54,999. Interstellar Black and Starlight White are the two colour options available for the Moto Edge 30 Ultra at launch.

    The 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra features a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,500Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ compatibility, and a maximum brightness of 1,250 nits. The smartphone has the most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU from Qualcomm, together with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 4,610mAh battery and three rapid wireless charging options—125W, 50W, and 10W—are included with the smartphone.

    Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with 68W fast charging launched; From price to specs, know it all

    The Moto Edge 30 Ultra has three cameras on its back: a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 200-megapixel main Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 60-megapixel selfie camera up front.

    The connectivity options on the phone include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also comes with Dolby Atmos-powered dual stereo speakers, an x-axis linear vibration motor, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, an IP52 rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front as well as the back. The smartphone houses a 4,610mAh battery and offers support for 125W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

    Also Read | iQOO Z6 Lite 5G debuts in India: Here's why you should buy this budget-friendly phone

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple likely to unveil more products next month including 10th gen iPads Macbook VR headset gcw

    Apple likely to unveil more products next month including 10th gen iPads, Macs, VR headset

    Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with 68W fast charging launched From price to specs know it all gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with 68W fast charging launched; From price to specs, know it all

    iQOO Z6 Lite 5G debuts in India Here s why you should buy this budget friendly phone gcw

    iQOO Z6 Lite 5G debuts in India: Here's why you should buy this budget-friendly phone

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to launch on September 13 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to launch on September 13

    Tata Group may start manufacturing iPhones in India in talks with Wistron reports gcw

    Tata Group may start manufacturing iPhones in India, in talks with Wistron

    Recent Stories

    UGC NET 2022 exam city slip released; know steps to download - adt

    UGC NET 2022 exam city slip released; know steps to download

    Did Dana White place a bet on Jake Paul losing to Ben Askren in 2021?-ayh

    Did Dana White place a bet on Jake Paul losing to Ben Askren in 2021?

    Speeding 18-wheeler truck crushes car in Punjab; terrifying accident caught on cam - gps

    Watch: Speeding 18-wheeler truck crushes car in Punjab; terrifying accident caught on cam

    football Champions League Thomas Muller hopes to prove Robert Lewandowski 'mistake' in Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash snt

    Champions League: Muller hopes to prove Lewandowski's 'mistake' in Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash

    Snake stuck inside woman's ear: viral video stunned netizens - gps

    Watch: Snake stuck inside woman's ear: viral video stunned netizens

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon