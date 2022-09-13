Moto Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera launched; Know all details here

The two smartphones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, along with 144Hz display, and the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes as the first smartphone in India with a 200-megapixel camera.

Motorola has launched its latest flagship smartphones in India, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the first smartphone in India to include a 200-megapixel camera, and both smartphones have 144Hz displays and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8-series chipsets.

The flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra has been released at a cost of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, after going on sale starting September 22, the smartphone would only be offered for a few while at an introductory price of Rs 54,999. Interstellar Black and Starlight White are the two colour options available for the Moto Edge 30 Ultra at launch.

The 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra features a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,500Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ compatibility, and a maximum brightness of 1,250 nits. The smartphone has the most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU from Qualcomm, together with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 4,610mAh battery and three rapid wireless charging options—125W, 50W, and 10W—are included with the smartphone.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra has three cameras on its back: a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 200-megapixel main Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 60-megapixel selfie camera up front.

The connectivity options on the phone include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also comes with Dolby Atmos-powered dual stereo speakers, an x-axis linear vibration motor, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, an IP52 rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front as well as the back. The smartphone houses a 4,610mAh battery and offers support for 125W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

