    iQOO Z6 Lite 5G debuts in India: Here's why you should buy this budget-friendly phone

    iQOO has launched its Z6 Lite 5G which is the first smartphone in India to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor. The handset comes with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate and packs a 5000mAh battery.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    iQOO has launched its Z6 Lite 5G which is the first smartphone in India to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor. The device has a 5000mAh battery and supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate.  iQOO has priced the device under Rs 15,000 in India. 

    Price and colours: For the 4GB+64GB model, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G costs Rs 13,999 (effective price: Rs 11,499), while for the 6GB+128GB variant, it costs Rs 15,499 (effective price: Rs 12,999). Starting on September 14, it will be available on Amazon.in and the iQOO online shop in the colour options Stellar Green and Mystic Night.

    Processor & other details: The IQOO Z6 Lite 5G weights 194g and has an 8.25mm thickness. It has a 6.58-inch FHD+(24081080) LCD screen that supports a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz. The gadget has a new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

    Dual SIM: With the phone's hybrid SIM slot, you can either utilise two SIM cards or switch out your secondary SIM for a Micro SD card.

    Additional features: The phone's operating system, Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12, supports UFS 2.2 storage standards. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone port as well as a bottom-firing mono speaker. A 5000mAh battery powers the phone, which also supports 18W rapid charging.

    Camera: The IQOO Z6 Lite 5G has two back cameras, the most prominent of which is a 50MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture. On the rear of the phone, there is a 2MP macro sensor as well. The gadget has an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and making video calls.

    The iQoo Z6 Lite features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, iQoo is promising to offer two years of major Android updates as well as three years of security patches with this device. Users can also extend RAM up to 8GB using the device’s internal memory.
     

