    Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with 68W fast charging launched; From price to specs, know it all

     Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a mid-tier offering in comparison though the spec-sheet is as appealing. You get a fast 144Hz display in this phone alongside 68W fast charging. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. 

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 30 Fusion in India alongside the top-shelf Moto Edge 30 Ultra. In contrast, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a mid-tier option, even if the feature list is equally tempting. This phone features a 144Hz rapid display and 68W quick charging. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus CPU from Qualcomm. With a lot of glass and metal, the design is very elegant. The cost of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in India is Rs 42,999.

    Processor & storage: A curved 6.55-inch, 10-bit, 1080p, pOLED display on the Moto Edge 30 Fusion supports HDR10 Plus playback and has a 144Hz refresh rate. It can also reach a maximum brightness of 1100 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is available to protect screens. A fingerprint scanner integrated into the display manages biometrics. The Edge 30 Fusion's internal components include a Snapdragon 888+ 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. MyUI 4.0 software is based on Android 12.

    Additional features: Other key features on the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion include 5G, dual-SIM cards, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e and NFC. A 4,400mAh battery with 68W rapid wired charging powers the phone.

    Camera:  Its camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a depth sensor. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel camera. The primary rear camera can record 8K video as well.

    Price and sale: The cost of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in India is Rs 42,999 for 8GB/128GB. For a brief time, Motorola said it would offer the phone at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 (exclusive launch price). Starting on September 22 at 12 p.m., Flipkart and other major retailers, including Reliance Digital shops, will begin selling the Moto Edge 30 Fusion.

    Colour options: Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold are the two colour options for the phone.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
