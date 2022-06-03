Motorola Moto E32s launched in India: Here's why it is the most affordable Android phone

Motorola Moto E32s, a low-cost Android smartphone, was released in India on Thursday, and the firm hopes to shake up the market. The new phone is powered by a MediaTek CPU, runs Android 12 out of the box, and boasts a high refresh rate display.

Affordable price: The Motorola Moto E32s India price is Rs 9,299, however as part of the initial deal, this smartphone is available for Rs 8,999. The business will also release a 4GB + 64GB variant for Rs 9,999. Motorola will begin selling the Moto E32s in the nation on June 6 through both online and offline channels.

Design steals the show: The beautiful appearance of the Motorola Moto E32s draws your attention. The manufacturer has done away with the monotony of a plastic rear panel in favour of a distinctive glass-like touch. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Moto E32s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, which does not support 5G networks. However, you receive 4G on both SIMs, as well as VoLTE, which is now operational.

Camera: The phone contains a 16-megapixel triple back camera, as well as two 2-megapixel sensors of varying types.

Additional specs: Motorola is excited to boast about its software, which is free of adverts and bloatware and runs the Android 12 version. The phone has an IP52 certification, making it splash-resistant.

Fast charging: The Moto E32s has a 5000mAh battery that enables 15W charging speed, yet it only comes with a 10W adaptor. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the power button.

