Apple to move some of iPad production out of China? Know all details

Apple is intending to relocate some iPad manufacture out of China to Vietnam in response to Covid-lockdowns in and around Shanghai, according to media sources. According to a Nikkei Asia story, Apple has ordered numerous component suppliers to increase their stocks in order to handle potential shortages and supply chain concerns. According to the article, "the iPad will become the second major line of Apple goods built in the Southeast Asian country, following the AirPods earphone series." Last year, Apple sold 58 million iPads. BYD, one of China's main iPad assemblers, assisted Apple in establishing production lines in Vietnam. Also Read | Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022

It "may soon begin to make a modest number of the famous tablets there," according to the source. The Cupertino, California-based tech behemoth has also requested that vendors act fast to secure supplies of some processors for the forthcoming iPhones. According to the reports, "the requests apply to all of Apple's product lines — iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and MacBooks." Apple has yet to respond on the report. On the assumption of minimising the overall danger of Covid-19, Shanghai began reopening the city and restoring regular production and living conditions on Wednesday. Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Apple Watches likely to launch on Sept 13

Apple iPad Air