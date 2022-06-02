Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to move some of iPad production out of China? Know all details

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    According to the reports, "the iPad will become the second major line of Apple goods built in the Southeast Asian country, following the AirPods earphone series."

    Apple is intending to relocate some iPad manufacture out of China to Vietnam in response to Covid-lockdowns in and around Shanghai, according to media sources. According to a Nikkei Asia story, Apple has ordered numerous component suppliers to increase their stocks in order to handle potential shortages and supply chain concerns.

    Last year, Apple sold 58 million iPads. BYD, one of China's main iPad assemblers, assisted Apple in establishing production lines in Vietnam.

    It "may soon begin to make a modest number of the famous tablets there," according to the source. The Cupertino, California-based tech behemoth has also requested that vendors act fast to secure supplies of some processors for the forthcoming iPhones.

    According to the reports, "the requests apply to all of Apple's product lines — iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and MacBooks."

    Apple has yet to respond on the report. On the assumption of minimising the overall danger of Covid-19, Shanghai began reopening the city and restoring regular production and living conditions on Wednesday.

    Apple iPad Air

    According to sources, Shanghai has lifted its two-month citywide lockdown, allowing 2.67 million firms to resume operations with caution.

    In the company's most recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated, "we have estimated the limits to be in the range of $4 to $8 billion, and these constraints are predominantly focused around the Shanghai corridor."

    "The Covid-related interruptions are also having an effect on consumer demand in China," Apple CFO Luca Maestri stated.

    More than half of Apple's 200 major suppliers have operations in Shanghai and the neighbouring areas. In Shanghai, 31 businesses operate manufacturing facilities that supply Apple.

