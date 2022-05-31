Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 features of iQoo Neo 6 you need to know before purchasing it

    The phone first appeared in China in April, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In comparison, the Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the iQoo Neo 6 model that was marketed in India. The iQoo Neo 6 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge. 

    New Delhi, First Published May 31, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    In India, iQoo has released the Neo 6 smartphone. The smartphone has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate compatibility and a 64MP triple back camera configuration. The phone first appeared in China in April, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In comparison, the Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the iQoo Neo 6 model that was marketed in India. The iQoo Neo 6 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge. 

    Features: The iQoo Neo features a 6.62-inch FHD+ (1,080x2,400-pixel) E4 AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The phone is 163x76.16x8.54mm and weighs 190 grammes. Out of the box, the smartphone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

    Cooling features: For increased heat management, the smartphones have a liquid cooling vapour chamber. The smartphone accepts two SIM cards (Nano).

    Camera: In terms of cameras, the iQoo Neo 6 has a triple rear camera array with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1P main sensor, an f/1.89 aperture lens, and optical image stabilisation capabilities. In addition, the gadget includes an 8MP wide-angle camera with an f/2,2 aperture lens and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The iQoo Neo 6 also has a 16MP front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

    Storage: The iQoo Neo 6 includes up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQoo Neo 6 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge. The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the gadget, which is combined with up to 12GB of RAM.

    Price: The iQoo Neo 6 is now available in India for Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The top end 12GB + 256GB option, on the other hand, would set you back Rs 33,999. The gadget is available on Amazon and the company's website in the colours Cyber Rage and Dark Nova.

    Customers may take advantage of launch deals till June 5, including a Rs. 3,000 discount on the smartphone when using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. As part of the launch offerings, iQoo is also providing a Rs. 1,000 discount via Amazon vouchers and a Rs. 3,000 exchange discount.

