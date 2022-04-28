Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola Edge 30 launched in India; All about price, features and more

    The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone costs EUR 450 (about Rs 36,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The pricing of the greater storage option has not been divulged by the firm. In India, the Motorola Edge 30 might cost approximately Rs 32,000 for users.

    Motorola Edge 30 launched in India All about price features and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has been revealed, and it will be available in regions such as India next month. The Motorola Edge 30 is a scaled-down version of the Edge 30 Pro smartphone, which features the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and retails for roughly Rs 42,000.

    Even yet, the Motorola Edge 30 is no slouch, since it features an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powerful hardware, and other essentials such as fast charging compatibility.

    Specifications

    The Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with HDR10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of 144Hz. To keep costs down, Motorola is likely to have used a rough plastic surface, although the device's official design is enticing. The Edge 30 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 778+ processor, has 8GB of RAM, and is available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. Regrettably, there is no way to enlarge the storage. The Motorola Edge 30 also has a near-stock Android 12 operating system, as well as a bevvy of Moto applications.

    Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today; Know colours, specs and more

    The Motorola Edge 30 features a triple back camera configuration with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

    Price

    The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone costs EUR 450 (about Rs 36,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The pricing of the greater storage option has not been divulged by the firm. In India, the Motorola Edge 30 might cost approximately Rs 32,000 for users.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India; From price to specifications, know it all

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today Know colours price specs and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today; Know colours, specs and more

    Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch today: Expected price features how to watch event gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch today: Expected price, features, how to watch event

    Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million gcw

    Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units

    Nokia G21 with 3 day battery life launched in India Know price and specifications gcw

    Nokia G21, with 3 day battery life, launched in India; Know price and specifications

    Motorola Moto G52 launched Know price features and other details gcw

    Motorola Moto G52 launched; Know price, features and other details

    Recent Stories

    Is Anushka Sharma 'bad luck' for Virat Kohli? KRK wants Virat to divorce Anushka; read his tweet RBA

    Is Anushka Sharma 'bad luck' for Virat Kohli? KRK wants Virat to divorce Anushka; read his tweet

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today Know colours price specs and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today; Know colours, specs and more

    Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan visit Tirupati temple drb

    Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan visit Tirupati temple

    ipl 2022 rcb virat kohli grooves to samantha ruth prabhu oo antava glenn maxwell vini raman party video goes viral snt

    IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Oo Antava'; video goes viral

    Districts in West Bengal to experience severe heatwave till April 30: IMD

    Districts in West Bengal to experience severe heatwave till April 30: IMD

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon