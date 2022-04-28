Motorola Edge 30 launched in India; All about price, features and more

The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone costs EUR 450 (about Rs 36,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The pricing of the greater storage option has not been divulged by the firm. In India, the Motorola Edge 30 might cost approximately Rs 32,000 for users.

The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has been revealed, and it will be available in regions such as India next month. The Motorola Edge 30 is a scaled-down version of the Edge 30 Pro smartphone, which features the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and retails for roughly Rs 42,000.

Even yet, the Motorola Edge 30 is no slouch, since it features an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powerful hardware, and other essentials such as fast charging compatibility.

Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with HDR10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of 144Hz. To keep costs down, Motorola is likely to have used a rough plastic surface, although the device's official design is enticing. The Edge 30 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 778+ processor, has 8GB of RAM, and is available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. Regrettably, there is no way to enlarge the storage. The Motorola Edge 30 also has a near-stock Android 12 operating system, as well as a bevvy of Moto applications.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today; Know colours, specs and more

The Motorola Edge 30 features a triple back camera configuration with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Price

The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone costs EUR 450 (about Rs 36,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The pricing of the greater storage option has not been divulged by the firm. In India, the Motorola Edge 30 might cost approximately Rs 32,000 for users.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India; From price to specifications, know it all