Apple to launch new iPad Pro powered by M2 chips next week: Report

Apple is about to refresh its iPad Pro lineup with the M2 chipset this month, and more details about its launch has been revealed. Reports suggest that Apple will have the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch versions upgraded to the latest M-series silicone.

Apple is going to launch the new iPad Pro powered by M2 chips in the coming days, as per Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, latest media reports suggest. He now claims that a press release will be issued within the next three days announcing the M2-powered iPad Pro versions.

The analyst further states that Apple will upgrade the 12.9-inch and 11-inch models to the newest M-series silicone. Although significant design modifications to these two models are doubtful, MagSafe wireless charging functionality could be made available. All of this was addressed by Gurman in his Power On newsletter. Many people anticipated that Apple would have a second launch event to introduce these gadgets, but the little adjustments could have allowed the corporation to concentrate on larger occasions.

Interestingly, Gurman does not talk about the 10.9-inch iPad getting a refresh, which has been widely expected this month. Instead, he highlighted Apple's emphasis on launching iPadOS 16 for both the new and the older iPad Pro models. All iPads powered by the M-series processor, including the iPad Air 5th generation released earlier this year, now have access to the Stage Manager function thanks to this update.

The iPad Pro versions were introduced by Apple last year, so an upgrade is long overdue, especially one that includes M2 processors. Gurman predicted that the M2-powered MacBook Pros might be unveiled later this year or in the first quarter of 2023.

Gurman previously stated that the release of iPadOS 16 will occur on October 24, thus it is possible that his "next few days" for iPad Pros may fall on that day. The new Stage Manager feature for iPadOS 16 was unveiled by the business at the WWDC 2022 earlier this year.

However, the functionality wasn't functioning as intended in the beta version, and the early promise was dashed. It is now expected that Apple will sell the iPadOS 16.1 version itself after being forced to push out the release of iPadOS 16 until October.

