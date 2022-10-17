Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to launch new iPad Pro powered by M2 chips next week: Report

    Apple is about to refresh its iPad Pro lineup with the M2 chipset this month, and more details about its launch has been revealed. Reports suggest that Apple will have the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch versions upgraded to the latest M-series silicone. 

    Apple to launch new iPad Pro powered by M2 chips next week Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    Apple is going to launch the new iPad Pro powered by M2 chips in the coming days, as per Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, latest media reports suggest.  He now claims that a press release will be issued within the next three days announcing the M2-powered iPad Pro versions.

    The analyst further states that Apple will upgrade the 12.9-inch and 11-inch models to the newest M-series silicone. Although significant design modifications to these two models are doubtful, MagSafe wireless charging functionality could be made available. All of this was addressed by Gurman in his Power On newsletter. Many people anticipated that Apple would have a second launch event to introduce these gadgets, but the little adjustments could have allowed the corporation to concentrate on larger occasions.

    Also Read | WhatsApp soon to roll out 'Edited' label over altered messages for users: Report

    Interestingly, Gurman does not talk about the 10.9-inch iPad getting a refresh, which has been widely expected this month. Instead, he highlighted Apple's emphasis on launching iPadOS 16 for both the new and the older iPad Pro models. All iPads powered by the M-series processor, including the iPad Air 5th generation released earlier this year, now have access to the Stage Manager function thanks to this update.

    The iPad Pro versions were introduced by Apple last year, so an upgrade is long overdue, especially one that includes M2 processors. Gurman predicted that the M2-powered MacBook Pros might be unveiled later this year or in the first quarter of 2023.

    Also Read: Signal messaging app to have stories option soon; here's how you can make it

    Gurman previously stated that the release of iPadOS 16 will occur on October 24, thus it is possible that his "next few days" for iPad Pros may fall on that day. The new Stage Manager feature for iPadOS 16 was unveiled by the business at the WWDC 2022 earlier this year.

    However, the functionality wasn't functioning as intended in the beta version, and the early promise was dashed. It is now expected that Apple will sell the iPadOS 16.1 version itself after being forced to push out the release of iPadOS 16 until October.

    Also Read: Alert! WhatsApp fixes critical bug in latest version; ask users to update immediately

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi to launch Redmi A1+ budget friendly smartphone all you need to know about it gcw

    Xiaomi to launch Redmi A1+ budget-friendly smartphone; all you need to know about it

    Meta unveils high end quest pro vr headset available from october 25 priced at USD 1500 watch gcw

    Meta unveils high-end Quest Pro VR headset, will be available from Oct 25, priced at $1,500 | Watch

    Moto G72 goes on sale in India on Flipkart Know specs offers bank discounts and more gcw

    Moto G72 goes on sale in India on Flipkart; Know specs, offers, bank discounts and more

    iPhone users in India will be able to use 5G network from December confirms Apple gcw

    iPhone users in India will be able to use 5G network from December, confirms Apple

    Poco F5 5G key specs leaked ahead of launch From 2K display to fast charging and more gcw

    Poco F5 5G key specs leaked ahead of launch; From 2K display to fast charging and more

    Recent Stories

    JoSAA 2022: Round 6 seat allotment result declared; know how to check - adt

    JoSAA 2022: Round 6 seat allotment result declared; know how to check

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes messages WhatsApp Facebook status to share with loved ones gcw

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

    Who was Dr Dilip Mahalanabis, the physician who saved thousands of lives with ORS - adt

    Who was Dr Dilip Mahalanabis, the physician who saved thousands of lives with ORS

    Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat in HOT cleavage-revealing light blue ethnic wear drb

    Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat in HOT cleavage-revealing light blue ethnic wear

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23 Have to cover 4 games in 10 days - Manchester United erik Ten Hag on substituting cristiano Ronaldo vs Newcastle-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Have to cover 4 games in 10 days' - Ten Hag on substituting Ronaldo vs Newcastle

    Recent Videos

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon