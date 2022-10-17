Moto E22s launched in India; from price to specs, know all about latest smartphone under Rs 10,000

Moto E22s launched in India: Motorola has launched the Moto E22s in India, which is the latest budget 4G phone from the company. This is aimed at those who want an all-rounder smartphone under Rs 10,000. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The newest low-cost 4G phone from Motorola has been introduced in India as the Moto E22s. This is marketed for people looking for an all-purpose smartphone for under Rs 10,000. It features a water-repellent design, which is something that is probably uncommon in the lower price range. A huge 5,000mAh battery, a 90Hz display, a twin back camera configuration, and other features are also there.

The starting pricing for the brand-new Moto E22s is Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Arctic Blue and Eco Black are the two hues offered for purchase. On October 22, Flipkart and other retail outlets will begin selling the Moto E22s.

The Moto E22s has a standard 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Panda Glass protection and a maximum brightness of 500nits. The display is Widewine L1 certified and supports HD+ resolution. The low-cost phone will be able to withstand mild rain and water splashes since it has an IP52 water-repellent grade. The front of the phone has a punch-hole display, like the majority of other phones on the market. For biometric authentication, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

It is equipped with a low-end MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Some people may be disappointed that Motorola isn't selling this gadget with the most recent version of Android. The internal storage may be increased by up to 1TB via the microSD card slot, according to the manufacturer.

A 16-megapixel primary camera with PDAF and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing are included in the dual rear camera configuration for photography. Motorola has introduced an 8-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. A variety of shooting options are available in the camera app, including Portrait, Panorama, Night Vision, Dual Capture, Live Filter, and more.

It has a 5,000mAh battery that, according to the manufacturer, may last up to two days. The 10W charger that Motorola ships in the retail package, however, will probably take a bit longer to recharge the battery.