Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 launched date leaked? Here's what we know so far

    The release date for the 2023 iPhone series may currently have been leaked. Apple is instructing its employees at the Apple Milton Keynes store in England to refrain from taking vacation time during the upcoming fall.
     

    Apple iPhone 15 launched date leaked Here is what we know so far gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Talk of the iPhone 15 has already started just one month after the Apple iPhone 14 series was released. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant may begin releasing exclusive features with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The release date for the 2023 iPhone series may currently have been leaked.

    Apple is reportedly ordering its staff at the Apple Milton Keynes shop in England to forgo taking vacation days during the forthcoming fall and holiday seasons. Usually about this time, the new iPhones are unveiled and made available for purchase.

    Also Read | Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Huge discounts offers on Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a & more

    The shop managers have notified the staff that they would not approve any leave requests filed between September 15, 2023 and October 7, 2023, December 2, 2023, and the start of January 2024, according to a MacRumours report. During this period, the shop anticipates "enhanced foot traffic."

    The shop staff is unsure of precisely where the order originates in Apple's corporate hierarchy, despite store managers' claims that it comes from "above the store" level. The report states that the instructions are given in advance "to make sure we are better ready for next year" at "high velocity times."

    Also Read | WhatsApp increases group chat limit to 1,024 participants for some users

    Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple will increase the difference between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. The tech giant may begin producing the iPhone 15 Pro Max with unique features. Kuo believes that the corporation would most likely achieve this through a precise product segmentation approach in order to improve sales and profitability.

    Apple also intends to ship a greater percentage of Pro models, which will increase the average selling price of its premium handsets. The top-tier iPhone 15, which is thought to go by the name iPhone 15 Pro Max, is also expected to get a new name: iPhone 15 Ultra.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch screen, likely to launch in 2024: Report

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 Huge discounts offers on Nothing Phone 1 Pixel 6a more gcw

    Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Huge discounts offers on Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a & more

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6 1 inch screen likely to launch in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch screen, likely to launch in 2024: Report

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection can be triggered by rollercoaster rides report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection triggered by rollercoaster rides: Report

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test: Report

    Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8 Know which smartwatch is better gcw

    Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8: Know which smartwatch is better

    Recent Stories

    Sourav Ganguly to be replaced by Roger Binny as BCCI president; Jay Shah to continue as secretary-ayh

    Sourav Ganguly to be replaced by Roger Binny as BCCI president; Jay Shah to continue as secretary

    FSSAI registration mandatory for foreign food manufacturers for exporting milk, meat products; check details - adt

    FSSAI registration mandatory for foreign food manufacturers for exporting milk, meat products; check details

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy- 7 divas to celebrate the festival for FIRST time RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy- 7 divas to celebrate the festival for FIRST time

    Karwa Chauth 2022: From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia, 5 red saree looks you can recreate sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022 From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia, 5 red saree looks you can recreate

    Tata Tiago EV Tata Motors extends special price of Rs 8 49 lakh to another 10000 customers gcw

    Tata Tiago EV crosses 10,000 booking within 24 hours, Tata Motors extends offer to another 10,000 customers

    Recent Videos

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon