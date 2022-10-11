iPhone 15 launched date leaked? Here's what we know so far

The release date for the 2023 iPhone series may currently have been leaked. Apple is instructing its employees at the Apple Milton Keynes store in England to refrain from taking vacation time during the upcoming fall.

Talk of the iPhone 15 has already started just one month after the Apple iPhone 14 series was released. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant may begin releasing exclusive features with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The release date for the 2023 iPhone series may currently have been leaked.

Apple is reportedly ordering its staff at the Apple Milton Keynes shop in England to forgo taking vacation days during the forthcoming fall and holiday seasons. Usually about this time, the new iPhones are unveiled and made available for purchase.

The shop managers have notified the staff that they would not approve any leave requests filed between September 15, 2023 and October 7, 2023, December 2, 2023, and the start of January 2024, according to a MacRumours report. During this period, the shop anticipates "enhanced foot traffic."

The shop staff is unsure of precisely where the order originates in Apple's corporate hierarchy, despite store managers' claims that it comes from "above the store" level. The report states that the instructions are given in advance "to make sure we are better ready for next year" at "high velocity times."

Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple will increase the difference between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. The tech giant may begin producing the iPhone 15 Pro Max with unique features. Kuo believes that the corporation would most likely achieve this through a precise product segmentation approach in order to improve sales and profitability.

Apple also intends to ship a greater percentage of Pro models, which will increase the average selling price of its premium handsets. The top-tier iPhone 15, which is thought to go by the name iPhone 15 Pro Max, is also expected to get a new name: iPhone 15 Ultra.

