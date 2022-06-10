Meta to bring full-fledged AR glasses for developers: Report

The original version of the AR glasses, which have been in development for three years, was always intended for developers and early adopters, but management had not decided whether to offer them widely until now, according to the individual.

Meta, previously Facebook, is apparently planning to provide the initial version of its full-fledged AR glasses, codenamed Orion, to developers rather than sell them. According to a person familiar with the situation, the tech giant has opted to offer them to developers first so that they may design software experiences for the gadget and future iterations.

In addition, the business has scrapped plans to produce a wristwatch with a removable display and two cameras in favour of a design more suited to controlling a later version of the glasses.

Employees in Meta's Reality Labs section, which develops VR and AR devices, were notified of the decision this week. The revelation was initially published by The Information on Thursday. As The Verge reported in April, Meta is working on three types of standalone AR glasses that will be released over the next few years.

According to the reports, the decision to not sell version one was taken because the gadget costs thousands of dollars to create and executives think that some specifications, such as display brightness, are not consumer-ready.

It said that not selling the glasses to customers is similar to Snap's policy, which does not sell its AR Spectacles spectacles but instead gives them to software developers. Version two of the glasses, dubbed Artemis, is still on track for a consumer release with a less bulky design and more improved display technology.

Meta also hopes to introduce an entry-level, cheaper version of AR glasses, dubbed Hypernova, as soon as next year, which would link with a nearby phone to show incoming texts and other notifications through a tiny, heads-up display.